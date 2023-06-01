“Love seeing that smile”: Cheyenne Woods ‘proud’ of husband Aaron Hicks’ ‘new chapter’

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne Woods recently married her longtime partner and MLB player Aaron Hicks. The couple has since cherished their journey together and have been supportive of each others' careers.

Cheyenne Woods is a pro golfer who currently plays on the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA. Aaron Hicks is an outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles.

The couple started dating in 2020, and went on to tie the knot in late 2022. Hicks, who earlier played for the New York Yankees, recently joined the Orioles. After expressing his excitement to play for Baltimore, his wife could not help but gush at her husband's new chapter in life.

Posting a story on Instagram, Woods said:

“Love seeing that smile. So proud of this guy!!”

Cheyenne Woods' Instagram Story

Currently, Aaron Hicks is under a one-year contract with the Orioles after Cedric Mullins was out due to injury. After picking up Hicks, Orioles general manager Mike Elias said via ESPN:

"We have stuff that we look at from a scouting and evaluation perspective. It's very different from just looking at the back of a baseball card, and we hope that we get a bounceback from anyone we bring here."

All about Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods' relationship

Cheyenne Woods graduated from Wake Forest University in 2012 and immediately took to playing golf. The very next year, Aaron Hicks joined the Yankees in MLB and was a member until very recently.

The couple is reported to have met in 2020, when Woods invited Hicks for her podcast, 'Birdies not BS'. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and Woods revealed the flashy ring on her social media account.

The couple got married on June 2, 2022. Just before that, Woods announced her pregnancy and in April 2022 the couple welcomed a new baby boy.

Cheyenne Woods made her first appearance on the LPGA Tour at the 2012 LPGA Championship. Her first pro win came soon after, at the 2012 SunCoast Ladies Series.

In 2013 she went on to become a member of the LET, and took her second pro victory at the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters.

