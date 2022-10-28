The New York Yankees are exploring options to get rid of outfielder Aaron Hicks. Hicks still has three years left on his contract, but struggled for much of the 2022 season. His season ended in game five of the ALDS after having to leave the game after injuring his knee.

Hicks has only hit .216 this year, as he hasn't seen the ball really well at the plate. He hasn't contributed to the team like the front office had hoped he would.

"The Yankees will explore moving Hicks, who still has three years under contract." said Yankees insider Bryan Hoch.

MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Hoch: “The [Yankees] will explore moving Hicks, who still has three years under contract.” Hoch: “The [Yankees] will explore moving Hicks, who still has three years under contract.”

Fans are excited that the team is ready to move on from Hicks. They don't think he's a good outfielder at all. They want him gone as soon as possible.

They're ready for this team to start fresh. After their disappointing postseason run, fans want to see some fresh faces in the lineup.

"This is the best news I've heard all week," One fan cheered.

"Oh God please get rid of him," said another.

J @JWnyy25 @MichiganYankees EXPLORE!? Eat the contract for all I care @MichiganYankees EXPLORE!? Eat the contract for all I care

Matt @Matt84590107 @MichiganYankees Should never have gave him the extension brian extends the wrong guy man this is y he shouldn't come back @MichiganYankees Should never have gave him the extension brian extends the wrong guy man this is y he shouldn't come back

Joey @JoeythebigboSs @MichiganYankees The fact that his still under contract for 3 years is wild idk who’s picking up the phone. @MichiganYankees The fact that his still under contract for 3 years is wild idk who’s picking up the phone.

Steve B 🇺🇦 @StevieB821 @MichiganYankees Yeah, I'm sure teams will be lining up for that deal. Can we all say, "Placed on waivers for the purpose of giving him his unconditional release." @MichiganYankees Yeah, I'm sure teams will be lining up for that deal. Can we all say, "Placed on waivers for the purpose of giving him his unconditional release."

marc_usman @JaimeMarcus2 @MichiganYankees Maybe they’ll get a case of Milwaukee’s Best in return. @MichiganYankees Maybe they’ll get a case of Milwaukee’s Best in return.

New York fans think the team may have some trouble trying to get other teams to buy in on Aaron Hicks. They think the team's best option is to DFA Hicks outright. Not many teams are looking for an average outfielder who made his debut in 2008.

Fans are happy that the team is committed to moving Hicks. They think this is a good step in the right direction heading into next season.

The New York Yankees have a lot to do this offseason

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game 4

The New york Yankees have already mentioned that they plan on bringing back manager Aaron Boone for the 2023 season. There were rumors circulating that the Yankees may be trying to replace Boone at the end of the season, but that is not the case.

With Boone staying, they can start working on their plans to keep superstar Aaron Judge in pinstripes. Losing him would be a huge loss for the team, regardless of how he performed in the postseason. He is one of the best in the game right now.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo has an opt-out clause that he could exercise this offseason. If he does, the Yankees will have to figure out a way to fill first base.

The New York Yankees have some key decisions to make this offseason. Fans are hopeful the team has a solid plan heading into free agency.

Poll : 0 votes