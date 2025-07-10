LPGA icon Michelle Wie West jokes about her ‘toxic trait’ feat. highly grossing movie franchise

Michelle Wie West is a standout female golfer in LPGA history, but she is more than that. She graduated from Stanford and, interestingly, is a huge admirer of the Jurassic World series. West has expressed her admiration for dinosaurs several times in the past. She recently shared another Instagram story expressing her love for the franchise.

The Jurassic World franchise is currently experiencing a surge in popularity as a result of their most recent film, Jurassic World Rebirth. Director Gareth Edwards went all out, and with a wild cast, the film is making a lot of big headlines. As a result, fans are discussing a lot about Jurassic World, and a meme page recently wrote how they would visit the park if it opened tomorrow.

The caption in the post read,

"My Toxic Trait is that if they opened Jurassic Park today I'd still go."

Michelle Wie West reposted this post on her Instagram story, indicating that she, too, would visit the park if it opens, despite all of the potential complications. The caption accompanying the story read,

"100000 percent true and @ninjamegatron knows this"

Still taken from Michelle Wie West's Instagram story (Image Credit: @michellewiewest)

Interestingly, 'Jurassic Park Rebirth' was created as a nostalgic celebration for the fans. It is a potential season finale, so Michelle Wie West is quite excited about it right now. West retired from golf in 2023 after competing in the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach. She finished the tournament with a total score of 14 over par and missed the cut.

Michelle Wie West is optimistic about the future growth of women's golf

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

In recent years, women's golf is at its peak, with a lot of attention focused on it. Interestingly, many golf legends, including Michelle Wie West, have expressed enthusiasm for the future growth of women's golf. She was present at The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly podcast, where she said,

"Our purses are getting bigger on our tour, we’re getting better viewership. I still think there’s a lot that needs to be done to give these girls what they deserve in terms of media attention and viewership on broadcast. The quality of LPGA tournament broadcasts needs to get a lot better. And that means more cameras on site, more on screen technology."

She continued,

"On our tour, the caddies still write down statistics, strokes gained and all that. And that … comes hand in hand with sports betting. It is a fact that sports betting does drive viewership in terms of people who watch sports."

Michelle Wie West also claimed that men's golf has more than tripled the number of cameras on site, implying that the women's golf team must go all out in that area.

