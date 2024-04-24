The last time Amy Olson played professional golf she was seven months pregnant. While playing at the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, Olson did not know what the future held for her after her maternity leave.

Now, she has decided to retire from the LPGA Tour and announced that she would be leaving the game on Wednesday. Olson has played on the LPGA Tour since 2014. Before that, she had taken 20 wins during the NCAA season, a record-breaking feat.

Olson finished second at the 2020 US Women's Open and at the 2018 Evian Championship. Over the years, she has made almost $3 million in career earnings. Speaking about her journey so far, Amy Olson said via X (formerly Twitter):

"What. A. Ride. My journey in professional golf is officially ending. Call it quitting, retirement, a VERY extended maternity leave. I am turning the page to the next chapter in my life. I couldn’t be more thankful for the places God took me through this game of golf."

Amy Olson's last tournament at Pebble Beach will forever be remembered by fans all over the world. Even though she did not make the cut for the event, her perseverance and love for the sport shined through.

Amy Olson talks about ending a chapter in golf to begin a new life

Despite Olson's pregnancy, she decided to play one last tournament at the US Women's Open last year. However, her priorities changed after the birth of her child with her husband, North Dakota State assistant football coach Grant Olson. Speaking about ending her golf career, Olson said via DL-Online:

“I wanted it to be a chapter in my life, I didn’t want it to be the whole book,” Amy said. “I was fortunate to do it for 10 years. I was kind of starting to wind down and obviously Grant and I are just thrilled that parenthood is in the next chapter but that necessarily wasn’t the driving force behind it."

Olson said that ultimately the travel, the cameras and the pressure is something that she did not enjoy as a part of the LPGA Tour. After the birth of her child, she has ultimately decided to take a step back for her family.