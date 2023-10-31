LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The Toto Japan Classic will be held from November 2nd to 5th, 2023, at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course. This LPGA event promises to be a showcase of world-class golf.

For the prestigious title, a diverse field of top golfers from around the world will play. Among those taking part are seasoned professionals such as Eun Hee Ji and Danielle Kang, as well as rising stars such as Nasa Hataoka and Esther Henseleit.

LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Schedule

The competition will include potential young stars such as Rose Zhang, along with Bailey Tardy who has made waves in the golfing world with her extraordinary skills.

Here is the schedule for TV / Stream Times(all times ET)

Thursday, November 2

10:00-11:00 p.m. – Round 1 Live (Stream)

11:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. – Round 1 Live

Friday, November 3

10:00-11:00 p.m. – Round 2 Live (Stream)

11:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. – Round 2 Live

Saturday, November 4

10:30-11:30 p.m. – Round 3 Live (Stream)

11:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m. – Round 3 Live

Sunday, November 5

10:00-11:00 p.m. – Round 4 Live (Stream)

11:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. – Round 4 Live

LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Purse

The purse for the Toto Japan Classic 2023 has been announced at $2 million, with the winner set to receive $300,000. The absence of a cut distinguishes this event, allowing all players to compete for a share of the prize money.

Breakdown of the prize money distribution for the tournament:

1st Place: $300,000

2nd Place: $182,538

3rd Place: $132,418

4th Place: $102,436

5th Place: $82,450

6th Place: $67,458

7th Place: $56,465

8th Place: $49,470

9th Place: $44,473

10th Place: $40,475

LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Field

There are 78 golfers in the field at LPGA TOTO Japan Classic, all eager to show off their skills on the course. Spectators should expect a high level of energy and skill demonstrated throughout the event in such a competitive field.

Miyuu Abe

Narin An

Lala Anai

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Serena Aoki

Seon Woo Bae

Celine Borge

Peiyun Chien

In Gee Chun

Lauren Coughlin

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Maria Fassi

Saiki Fujita

Mami Fukuda

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Erika Hara

Nasa Hataoka

Esther Henseleit

Minami Hiruta

Daniela Holmqvist

Mone Inami

Akie Iwai

Chisato Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Sora Kamiya

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Fumika Kawagishi

Sarah Kemp

Erika Kikuchi

Hyo Joo Kim

Gina Kim

Sakura Koiwai

Jennifer Kupcho

Shiho Kuwaki

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Hana Lee

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Morgane Metraux

Saki Nagamine

Yuka Nii

Yuna Nishimura

Mao Nozawa

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Paula Reto

Mao Saigo

Shuri Sakuma

Kokona Sakurai

Shoko Sasaki

Yuka Saso

Miyu Sato

Sarah Schmelzel

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Linnea Strom

Nana Suganuma

Jasmine Suwannapura

Ai Suzuki

Sayaka Takahashi

Rio Takeda

Bailey Tardy

Momoko Ueda

Albane Valenzuela

Chanettee Wannasaen

Miyu Yamashita

Yuka Yasuda

Yuri Yoshida

Hikaru Yoshimoto

Arpichaya Yubol

Rose Zhang