LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The Toto Japan Classic will be held from November 2nd to 5th, 2023, at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course. This LPGA event promises to be a showcase of world-class golf.
For the prestigious title, a diverse field of top golfers from around the world will play. Among those taking part are seasoned professionals such as Eun Hee Ji and Danielle Kang, as well as rising stars such as Nasa Hataoka and Esther Henseleit.
LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Schedule
The competition will include potential young stars such as Rose Zhang, along with Bailey Tardy who has made waves in the golfing world with her extraordinary skills.
Here is the schedule for TV / Stream Times(all times ET)
Thursday, November 2
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – Round 1 Live (Stream)
- 11:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. – Round 1 Live
Friday, November 3
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – Round 2 Live (Stream)
- 11:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. – Round 2 Live
Saturday, November 4
- 10:30-11:30 p.m. – Round 3 Live (Stream)
- 11:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m. – Round 3 Live
Sunday, November 5
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – Round 4 Live (Stream)
- 11:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. – Round 4 Live
LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Purse
The purse for the Toto Japan Classic 2023 has been announced at $2 million, with the winner set to receive $300,000. The absence of a cut distinguishes this event, allowing all players to compete for a share of the prize money.
Breakdown of the prize money distribution for the tournament:
- 1st Place: $300,000
- 2nd Place: $182,538
- 3rd Place: $132,418
- 4th Place: $102,436
- 5th Place: $82,450
- 6th Place: $67,458
- 7th Place: $56,465
- 8th Place: $49,470
- 9th Place: $44,473
- 10th Place: $40,475
LPGA TOTO Japan Classic 2023: Field
There are 78 golfers in the field at LPGA TOTO Japan Classic, all eager to show off their skills on the course. Spectators should expect a high level of energy and skill demonstrated throughout the event in such a competitive field.
- Miyuu Abe
- Narin An
- Lala Anai
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Serena Aoki
- Seon Woo Bae
- Celine Borge
- Peiyun Chien
- In Gee Chun
- Lauren Coughlin
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Maria Fassi
- Saiki Fujita
- Mami Fukuda
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Erika Hara
- Nasa Hataoka
- Esther Henseleit
- Minami Hiruta
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Mone Inami
- Akie Iwai
- Chisato Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Sora Kamiya
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Fumika Kawagishi
- Sarah Kemp
- Erika Kikuchi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Gina Kim
- Sakura Koiwai
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Shiho Kuwaki
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Hana Lee
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Morgane Metraux
- Saki Nagamine
- Yuka Nii
- Yuna Nishimura
- Mao Nozawa
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Paula Reto
- Mao Saigo
- Shuri Sakuma
- Kokona Sakurai
- Shoko Sasaki
- Yuka Saso
- Miyu Sato
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Linnea Strom
- Nana Suganuma
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ai Suzuki
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Rio Takeda
- Bailey Tardy
- Momoko Ueda
- Albane Valenzuela
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Miyu Yamashita
- Yuka Yasuda
- Yuri Yoshida
- Hikaru Yoshimoto
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang