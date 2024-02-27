LPGA Tour’s 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Honda LPGA Thailand outing, the LPGA Tour is back with the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship this weekend. It will tee off on Wednesday, February 28, at Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course) in Singapore. The event, played in its originally intended slot, will feature a 72-player field.
The HSBC Women’s World Championship has a stacked field. The four-day event is being headlined by the circuit’s biggest stars including the likes of Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, and Allisen Corpuz, among others.
Interestingly, reigning champion and World No. 6 Jin Young Ko will also return to defend her title for the second time in a row.
The LPGA event will have 29 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for a $1,800,000 prize purse.
2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship field
World No. 1 Lilia Vu will be the highest-ranked player on the HSBC Women’s World Championship field. World No. 3 Celine Boutier follows her, while No. 5 Minjee Lee, No. 6 Jin Young Ko, and No. 7 Lydia Ko populate the top-five list.
Players like Hyo-Joo Kim, Xiyu Lin, Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire, and Hannah Green will also be on the event field.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship field:
- 1 - Lilia Vu
- 3 - Celine Boutier
- 5 - Minjee Lee
- 6 - Jin Young Ko
- 7 - Lydia Ko
- 9 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 11 - Xiyu Lin
- 13 - Brooke Henderson
- 14 - Allisen Corpuz
- 15 - Amy Yang
- 17 - Nasa Hataoka
- 18 - Alison Lee
- 20 - Ayaka Furue
- 23 - Linn Grant
- 26 - Yuka Saso
- 27 - Leona Maguire
- 28 - Hannah Green
- 29 - Carlota Ciganda
- 31 - Haeran Ryu
- 35 - Hye Jin Choi
- 37 - Chanettee Wannasaen
- 39 - In Gee Chun
- 40 - Aditi Ashok
- 43 - Patty Tavatanakit
- 45 - A Lim Kim
- 46 - Gaby Lopez
- 47 - Cheyenne Knight
- 48 - Jennifer Kupcho
- 49 - Anna Nordqvist
Listed below is the complete field for the LPGA event:
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Xingtong Chen
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Perrine Delacour
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Mone Inami
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Grace Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Haeran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Yuting Shi
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Miranda Wang
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
More details on the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship will be updated soon.