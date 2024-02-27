LPGA Tour’s 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Honda LPGA Thailand outing, the LPGA Tour is back with the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship this weekend. It will tee off on Wednesday, February 28, at Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course) in Singapore. The event, played in its originally intended slot, will feature a 72-player field.

The HSBC Women’s World Championship has a stacked field. The four-day event is being headlined by the circuit’s biggest stars including the likes of Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, and Allisen Corpuz, among others.

Interestingly, reigning champion and World No. 6 Jin Young Ko will also return to defend her title for the second time in a row.

The LPGA event will have 29 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for a $1,800,000 prize purse.

2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship field

World No. 1 Lilia Vu will be the highest-ranked player on the HSBC Women’s World Championship field. World No. 3 Celine Boutier follows her, while No. 5 Minjee Lee, No. 6 Jin Young Ko, and No. 7 Lydia Ko populate the top-five list.

Players like Hyo-Joo Kim, Xiyu Lin, Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire, and Hannah Green will also be on the event field.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship field:

1 - Lilia Vu

3 - Celine Boutier

5 - Minjee Lee

6 - Jin Young Ko

7 - Lydia Ko

9 - Hyo-Joo Kim

11 - Xiyu Lin

13 - Brooke Henderson

14 - Allisen Corpuz

15 - Amy Yang

17 - Nasa Hataoka

18 - Alison Lee

20 - Ayaka Furue

23 - Linn Grant

26 - Yuka Saso

27 - Leona Maguire

28 - Hannah Green

29 - Carlota Ciganda

31 - Haeran Ryu

35 - Hye Jin Choi

37 - Chanettee Wannasaen

39 - In Gee Chun

40 - Aditi Ashok

43 - Patty Tavatanakit

45 - A Lim Kim

46 - Gaby Lopez

47 - Cheyenne Knight

48 - Jennifer Kupcho

49 - Anna Nordqvist

Listed below is the complete field for the LPGA event:

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Xingtong Chen

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Perrine Delacour

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Mone Inami

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Leona Maguire

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Anna Nordqvist

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Haeran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Yuting Shi

Jiyai Shin

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Patty Tavatanakit

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Miranda Wang

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

