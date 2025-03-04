LPGA Tour stars Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko among golfers celebrating colleague Alison Lee's newly announced pregnancy

LPGA Tour star Alison Lee shared a post on her Instagram and announced her pregnancy. Commenting on this post, her colleagues and fellow Tour pros like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and others shared their reactions to this news.
Lee shared a few pictures of her baby bump along with her husband on Instagram and wrote:
"Coming soon… 👶🏻🍼💙"
Commenting on this post, her colleagues congratulated and celebrated this announcement from Alison Lee.
Nelly Korda just shared a few emojis and expressed her feelings, while Lydia Ko left a one-word comment.
"🤰🔥🤍," commented Nelly korda.
"Yayyyy! ❤️" Lydia Ko wrote.
"AHHH 😍😍," Rose Zhang commented.
Some other Ladies European Tour golfers like Annabel Dimmock, Camilla Lennarth, and others also commented on this post and congratulated the 30-year-old golfer.
"Omg, such amazing news! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️," Amy Boulden wrote.
"Omg, congrats!!! Xxx," Annabel Dimmock commented.
"Awwwwwww congrats 🥰❤️🥰," wrote Camilla Lennarth.
Nelly Korda's elder sister, Jessica Korda, also commented on Alison Lee's post.
"Stunning 😍😍," Jessica Korda wrote.
Jessica Korda gave birth to her first child in February 2024 and is currently on a break from the LPGA Tour. Alison Lee hasn't revealed the exact day or month when she is expecting her first baby.
However, just like Korda, Lee will take a break from pro golf for a bit. So, most probably, we will not see her competing on the LPGA Tour this season.
2025 LPGA Tour season
Here's the remaining schedule of the 2025 LPGA Tour.
- March 27 - 30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass
- April 2 - 6: T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards
- April 17 - 20: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
- April 24 - 27: The Chevron Championship
- May 1 - 4: Black Desert Championship
- May 8 - 11: Mizuho Americas Open
- May 22 - 25: Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
- May 29 - June 1: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally
- June 6 - 8: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
- June 12 - 15: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
- June 19 - 22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- June 26 - 29: Dow Championship
- July 10 - 13: The Amundi Evian Championship
- July 24 - 27: ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open
- July 31 - August 3: AIG Women's Open
- August 14 - 17: The Standard Portland Classic
- August 21 - 24: CPKC Women's Open
- August 28 - 31: FM Championship
- September 11 - 14: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
- September 19 - 21: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
- October 1 - 4: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei
- October 9 - 12: Buick LPGA Shanghai
- October 16 - 19: BMW Ladies Championship
- October 23 - 26: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
- October 30 - November 2: Maybank Championship
- November 6 - 9: TOTO Japan Classic
- November 13 - 16: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
- November 20 - 23: CME Group Tour Championship
- December 12 - 14: Grant Thornton Invitational