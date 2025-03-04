LPGA Tour stars Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko among golfers celebrating colleague Alison Lee's newly announced pregnancy

LPGA Tour star Alison Lee shared a post on her Instagram and announced her pregnancy. Commenting on this post, her colleagues and fellow Tour pros like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and others shared their reactions to this news.

Ad

Lee shared a few pictures of her baby bump along with her husband on Instagram and wrote:

"Coming soon… 👶🏻🍼💙"

Ad

Trending

Commenting on this post, her colleagues congratulated and celebrated this announcement from Alison Lee.

Nelly Korda just shared a few emojis and expressed her feelings, while Lydia Ko left a one-word comment.

"🤰🔥🤍," commented Nelly korda.

Nelly Korda comments on Alison Lee’s pregnancy post. Image via Instagram @thealiosnlee

"Yayyyy! ❤️" Lydia Ko wrote.

Ad

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko congratulates Alison Lee. Image via Instagram @thealisonlee

"AHHH 😍😍," Rose Zhang commented.

Ad

Rose Zhang congratulates Alison Lee. Image via Instagram @thealisonlee

Some other Ladies European Tour golfers like Annabel Dimmock, Camilla Lennarth, and others also commented on this post and congratulated the 30-year-old golfer.

Ad

"Omg, such amazing news! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️," Amy Boulden wrote.

"Omg, congrats!!! Xxx," Annabel Dimmock commented.

"Awwwwwww congrats 🥰❤️🥰," wrote Camilla Lennarth.

Ladies European Tour pros congratulate Alison Lee. Image via Instagram @thealsionlee

Nelly Korda's elder sister, Jessica Korda, also commented on Alison Lee's post.

Ad

"Stunning 😍😍," Jessica Korda wrote.

Jessica Korda comments on Alison Lee’s post. Image via Instagram @thealisonlee

Jessica Korda gave birth to her first child in February 2024 and is currently on a break from the LPGA Tour. Alison Lee hasn't revealed the exact day or month when she is expecting her first baby.

Ad

However, just like Korda, Lee will take a break from pro golf for a bit. So, most probably, we will not see her competing on the LPGA Tour this season.

2025 LPGA Tour season

Here's the remaining schedule of the 2025 LPGA Tour.

March 27 - 30 : Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass

: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass April 2 - 6 : T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards

: T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards April 17 - 20 : JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro April 24 - 27 : The Chevron Championship

: The Chevron Championship May 1 - 4 : Black Desert Championship

: Black Desert Championship May 8 - 11 : Mizuho Americas Open

: Mizuho Americas Open May 22 - 25 : Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba

: Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba May 29 - June 1 : U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally

: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally June 6 - 8 : ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer June 12 - 15 : Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give June 19 - 22 : KPMG Women's PGA Championship

: KPMG Women's PGA Championship June 26 - 29 : Dow Championship

: Dow Championship July 10 - 13 : The Amundi Evian Championship

: The Amundi Evian Championship July 24 - 27 : ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open

: ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open July 31 - August 3 : AIG Women's Open

: AIG Women's Open August 14 - 17 : The Standard Portland Classic

: The Standard Portland Classic August 21 - 24 : CPKC Women's Open

: CPKC Women's Open August 28 - 31 : FM Championship

: FM Championship September 11 - 14 : Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G September 19 - 21 : Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G October 1 - 4 : LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei

: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei October 9 - 12 : Buick LPGA Shanghai

: Buick LPGA Shanghai October 16 - 19 : BMW Ladies Championship

: BMW Ladies Championship October 23 - 26 : Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown October 30 - November 2 : Maybank Championship

: Maybank Championship November 6 - 9 : TOTO Japan Classic

: TOTO Japan Classic November 13 - 16 : The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican November 20 - 23 : CME Group Tour Championship

: CME Group Tour Championship December 12 - 14: Grant Thornton Invitational

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback