Lucas Glover shares take on Rory McIlroy skipping the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rory McIlroy has generated a lot of headlines after withdrawing from the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour, with the top 70 OWGR golfers competing for the FedEx Championship. While McIlroy's decision to withdraw from the tournament has sparked criticism, Lucas Glover appeared to be on his side.Glover appeared on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio, where he stated that Rory McIlroy's participation in the tournament was entirely his choice. His absence will undoubtedly have an impact on the field, the sponsor, the tournament, and other factors. However, Glover believed that if the golfer did not want to play, he could not be forced to do so.Lucas Glover explained his opinion:&quot;He can do whatever he wants, and you know, nobody can really say anything. Is it unfortunate for the tour? Yes. Is it unfortunate for the tournament? Yes. Is it unfortunate for the sponsor? Yes. But Rory's got to do what's best for Rory, and Rory's played a lot of golf. He's going to play a lot of golf after this. I understand all that.&quot;Glover continued:&quot;Do I wish he were here? Sure. I know the tournament does. I know the sponsors do. I know TV does. All of that stuff. But with the current setup, they can't really say anything, because it's his choice. And you know, it should be, because we are technically independent contractors. But I do think now that the precedent is set, there's also now reason to maybe address this going forward.&quot;In an interview with The Telegraph, Rory McIlroy has even shared that the reason for his withdrawal was that his 2025 season has been somewhat hectic. As a result, he wished to withdraw from the tournament, having failed to perform well in it the previous year.Rory McIlroy confirms to play a tournament on the DP World TourThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyFollowing his unexpected decision to withdraw from the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2025, Rory McIlroy surprised fans once more. The golfer was officially confirmed to compete in the DP World Tour in November 2025. The golfer will compete in the DP World Tour Championship, which will be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, UAE.McIlroy has a terrific track record in Dubai, having won the Race to Dubai six times. DP World Tour also emphasized these figures in their post dedicated to McIlroy on X, which read:&quot;Career Grand Slam winner @McIlroyRory returns to the @dpwtc looking to secure a 7th Race to Dubai title&quot;This season has been full of ups and downs for McIlroy. He won the season's opening major golf tournament and completed his career grand slam. On the other hand, he struggled throughout the PGA Championship and the RBC Canadian Open, the only tournament in which he missed the cut.