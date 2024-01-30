Lucas Herbert snapped with Cameron Smith in Ripper GC’s uniform ahead of LIV Golf season-opener in Mayakoba

Lucas Herbert is reportedly the most recent recruit to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. A picture of the Australian golfer with Cameron Smith, the captain of Ripper GC, went viral recently, raising speculation about Herbert's possible transfer.

According to Fox Sports, Herbert was spotted in Mexico ahead of the commencement of the Mayakoba event with Cameron Smith. He was wearing the Ripper's polo.

There have been a few golfers connected to the Saudi Arabian circuit as the third season of LIV Golf approaches. While LIV officials have not yet confirmed the final lineup for 2024, rumors are circulating that Adrian Meronk and Tyrrell Hatton have joined the circuit. Furthermore, there is conjecture that Anthony Kim, a former member of the PGA Tour, could return to professional competitions and may even join LIV Golf.

Reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm defected from the PGA Tour to compete on LIV for a reported $550 million deal. The Spanish golfer will play for his new Legion XIII team on the Saudi Arabian circuit. Hatton will reportedly be joining Rahm's Legion XIII, while Meronk will play for Cleeks GC.

Golfers on the Saudi circuit will tee off for their season-opening Mayakoba event on February 2 and the complete roster of the series will likely be unveiled before that.

A look into Lucas Herbert's professional career

Lucas Herbert is an Australian golfer who has been playing professionally since 2015. During the initial days of his professional career, he mostly played on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He was the runner-up at the 2016 Isuzu Queensland Open as well as the 2017 New South Wales Open.

After having a few successful finishes on his home tour, he competed on the European Tour on a sponsor exemption in 2018. His first tour victory came in 2020 when he won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic by defeating Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a playoff. He has also won the 2021 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open and the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

Lucas Herbert has won four professional tournaments, including three on the European Tour and one on the PGA Tour. He had an incredible season in 2023 but has not competed in any tournaments on the PGA or European Tour in 2024. He last played at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November 2023.

In the last season of the PGA Tour, Herbert played in 20 events and made the cut in 13. He had one top-10 finish and three in the top 25.