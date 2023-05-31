Ludvig Aberg achieves Hat-Trick of college golf honors before embarking on PGA Tour journey

Texan golfer Ludvig Aberg is certainly making waves ahead of his PGA Tour debut. Aberg managed to sweep three of the most prestigious awards given to the best college golfer in the country.

Aberg first earned the 2023 Hogan Award earlier this week, before the NCAA Tournament. He then went on the take the 2023 Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins Awards as well. Ludvig Abern became only the second golfer besides Jon Rahm to win the Hogan Award back to back.

The Ben Hogan Award is given by the Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America. The award not only considers college golf skills but also takes into account ameteur and professional golf. The GCAA also presented him with the Nicklaus Award.

The Haskins Award was presented to him after voting done by Division I players, coaches, directors and media members. Aberg has held the World No.1 amateur golf spot since March. Over the last year, he has recorded four victories. Along with that he also became the first collegiate golfer to win back-to-back individual titles.

Ludvig Aberg all set to make PGA Tour debut in June

Ludvig Aberg becomes only the seventh player in history to receive all three awards in the same year. Other notable names include Sahith Theegala, Hunter Mahan and Patrick Rodgers.

To add to his feat, Ludvig Aberg also finished first on the PGA Tour University ranking. This has resulted in him being awarded a Tour card for this year and the 2024 season. This PGA exemption made by the PGA Tour University is the first of its kind.

Aberg's first PGA event will be the RBC Canadian Open held between June 8 and 11 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.

Players who finished between No. 2 and 5 on the PGA Tour U's rankings have earned a full exemption to the Korn Ferry Tour Membership for 2023, which is an event that might earn them the Tour card. They also earned exemption to the finals of the PGA Tour Q-school.

