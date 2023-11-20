Ludvig Aberg reflects on the thrill of his maiden PGA Tour Title: “Living the dream job”

Ludvig Aberg has certainly created quite a buzz ever since his debut as a pro. Just two months after turning pro, he won his first-ever DP World Tour title at the Omega European Masters. Now, ending his PGA Tour season on an all-time high, he clinched the win at the 2023 RSM Classic.

Needless to say, Ludvig Aberg's rise to the top has been meteoric. His first-ever PGA Tour win was a record-setting one too. With his two rounds of 9 under 61, he managed to tie the lowest-scoring PGA Tour 72-hole record at 253. The record was first set by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Hawaii Open.

Over the last six months or so, Aberg has graduated from collegiate golf to earning his first-ever PGA Tour card, winning on the DP World Tour, winning the Ryder Cup, and now, his first PGA Tour victory. Aberg spoke about his incredible win at the RSM Classic via Golf Monthly:

"I still pinch myself in the morning when I wake up to kind of realize that this is what I do for a job. It's been so much fun. These experiences that I've had over the last six months has been beyond my dreams and I'll never forget it.”

Ludvig Aberg's meteoric rise in the pro golf world

Ludvig Aberg earned his PGA Tour card by topping the PGA University rankings. He then won the Omega European Masters soon after, putting himself on the radar to be a part of the European Ryder Cup team. Captain Luke Donald picked him as captain's choice, and he certainly delivered.

Finishing with a score of 2-2-0, the pair of Aberg and Hovland managed to beat multiple Major winners Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in the foursomes session. After his memorable victory at the Ryder Cup, Aberg's trend has only been going upwards.

His hard work culminated with a win at the RSM Classic, where he also set the record for the lowest 36-hole record, shooting two 61s in a row. He has not played in any Major Championships so far, but he will be making his debut at the Masters in 2024.