Ludvig Aberg's tee time and pairing on Sunday at the BMW PGA Championship explored

Ludvig Aberg proved to everyone that he is definitely the right pick by the European Ryder Cup team captain for the biennial tournament. The Swedish professional golfer put forward an incredible show for the golf fans at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

He has been dominating the star-packed field which includes Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm for the past two days.

Aberg took the lead at the BMW PGA Championship after the second round and extended it after the third round on Saturday. He finished with a score of under 16, maintaining a two-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme.

Ludvig Aberg will tee off for the final round of the tournament on Sunday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m. BST with Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme. They will tee off on the first hole of the golf course.

The final round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will start on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. BST. Andy Sullivan will start the game on the ninth hole with Darius Van Driel and Mikael Lindberg while Jason Scrivener will tee off at 8:20 a.m. BST with Adrian Otaegui.

Rory McIlroy will resume his play with Alexander Bjork and Jorge Campillo on the first hole at 8:40 a.m. BST while Viktor Hovland will be joined by Sepp Straka and Marcus Helligklide, who will tee off at 10 a.m. BST. Tyrrell Hatton will be starting the game at 10:10 a.m. BST with Nathan Kimsey and Jon Rahm on the first hole.

Ludvig Aberg's performance at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Aberg started his game with a birdie on the fourth hole of the first round. He made a bogey on the ninth hole and then carded five consecutive birdies on the back nine of the opening round.

He scored 68 in the first round and started the second round again with a birdie on the second hole and then added birdies on the fourth and seventh holes. He made eight birdies and one double bogey to settle for a score of 66 on Friday and played the third round of 66 after making five birdies, one eagle and one bogey.

Aberg last won the European Masters and earned a spot in the European Ryder Cup team and said that winning the BMW PGA Championship is on his bucket list.

Speaking about the tournament, Aberg said (via PlanetSport):

"It is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour, it's been like that for a long time. I've got memories of Alex (Noren) winning here when he hit an unbelievable shot into 18. It's really cool to see myself up there, I have to pinch myself in the arm every now and then but it's quite cool."

Ludvig Aberg will next play at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 and will have its final on Sunday, October 1 in Rome, Italy.