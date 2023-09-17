When will Rory McIlroy's tee off on Sunday at 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy is tied for the 35th position after playing more than half of the 2033 BMW PGA Championship. He finished with a score of under 6 in a three-way tie with Alexander Bjork and Julien Brun.

Mcllroy played three rounds of 72-71-67 to settle for a score of 6-under par. The Northern Irish golfer will start the final round of the tournament on Sunday, September 17, 10 strokes behind the leader Ludvig Aberg.

The fourth round of the tournament will start at 8:10 a.m. BST with Andy Sullivan, Darius Van Driel and Mikael Lindberg teeing off on the ninth hole. Jason Scrivener and Adrian Otaegui will be starting the game on the first hole at 8:20 a.m. BST.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, will tee off on Sunday at 8:40 a.m. BST with Alexander Bjork and Jorge Compillo.

Tournament leader Ludvig Aberg will take the last shot of the day with Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme at 10:30 a.m. BST on the first hole. Jon Rahm will tee off at 10:10 a.m. BST with Tyrrell Hatton and Nathan Kimsey on the first hole.

Viktor Hovland will pair up with Sepp Straka and Marcus Helligklide to start the game at 10 a.m. BST.

2023 BMW PGA Championship Sunday tee times

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (All-time BST):

9th Hole

8:10 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Darius Van Driel, Mikael Lindberg

8: 20 a.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Justin Rose, Masahiro Kawamura

8:30 a.m. Johannes Veerman, Danny Willett, Santiago Tarrio

8:40 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Daan Huizing

8:50 a.m. David Law, Louis De Jager, Marcel Schneider

9:00 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill, Tom McKibbin

9:10 a.m. Sebastian Soderberg, Robert MacIntyre, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:20 a.m. Matt Wallace, Matthew Jordan, Luke Donald

9:30 a.m. Adri Arnaus, Sami Valimaki, Alex Fitzpatrick

9:40 a.m. Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith, Kalle Samooja

9:50 a.m. Dan Bradbury, Daniel Brown, Jeremy Freiburghaus

10:00 a.m. Callum Hill, Hurly Long, Scott Jamieson

10:10 a.m. Ashun Wu, Oliver Wilson, Zander Lombard

1st Hole

8:20 a.m. Jason Schivener, Adrian Otaegui

8:30 a.m. Lukas Nemecz, Julien Brun

8:40 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Alexander Bjork, Jorge Campillo

8:50 a.m. Matthew Baldwin, Matt Fitzpatrick, Pablo Larrazabal

9:00 a.m. Vincent Norrman, Yannik Paul, Tom Hoge

9:10 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Oliver Bekker, Joost Luiten

9:20 a.m. Hennie Du Plessis, Min Woo Lee, James Morrison

9:30 a.m. Richie Ramsay, Romain Langasque, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:40 a.m. Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry

9:50 a.m. Tom Kim, Rikuya Hoshino, Billy Horschel

10:00 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Marcus Helligklide

10:10 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Nathan Kimsey, Jon Rahm

10:20 a.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Callum Shinkwin

10:30 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme, Ludvig Aberg