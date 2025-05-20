Luke Clanton joins Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler with his latest feat

Luke Clanton has secured another significant accolade in his standout collegiate career. The Florida State junior was named the winner of the 2025 Ben Hogan Award, an honor given annually to the top men’s collegiate golfer.

Currently ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Clanton becomes just the second golfer from Florida State University to claim the award. He follows in the footsteps of John Pak, who earned the distinction in 2021.

He is now a part of the elite club that top professional golfers were in earlier. LIV Golf star Jon Rahm won the award twice, back in 2015 and 2016. Rickie Fowler also grabbed the award, back in 2008.

Golf.com took to their official X account and shared a picture of Luke Clinton lifting the prestigious award. Mentioning all the pro golfers who won the award in their time, they captioned it:

“Elite Company.”

Clanton was selected from a competitive group of finalists, which included Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, last year’s winner, and David Ford from the University of North Carolina.

His consistent performances throughout the season and strong presence in amateur golf helped solidify his place as the most outstanding collegiate golfer of the year. As Luke Clanton walked up to the 18th green, he made a conscious effort to avoid glancing at his family.

Luke Clanton earns the much-awaited PGA Tour card

Luke Clanton's journey to the PGA Tour has been nothing short of remarkable. The Florida State junior, who has been a prominent figure in amateur golf, secured his PGA Tour membership in February 2025 through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. This achievement was marked by his performance at the Cognizant Classic, where he made the cut and earned the 20th point required for Tour membership.

Earlier in the year, he narrowly missed securing his Tour card at the WM Phoenix Open. His performance at the Cognizant Classic was highlighted by a 5-under 66 in the second round.

Off the course, Luke Clanton's journey has been supported by a strong network of family and teammates. As Clanton prepares to turn professional following the conclusion of the NCAA season, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring golfers.

