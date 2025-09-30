Luke Donald reveals how Donald Trump’s text to Rory McIlroy inspired Team Europe’s viral Ryder Cup chant

Team Europe players, including Rory McIlroy, celebrated their 15-13 Ryder Cup win over the United States at Bethpage Black with a playful twist. The fun started when McIlroy received a text from U.S. President Donald Trump, which inspired a viral team chant.After the win, the European players, still in their final-day outfits, filmed a video and chanted,“Are you watching, are you watching, are you watching, Donald Trump?”Trump, who attended the opening day, responded on social media, writing: &quot;Yes, I'm watching. Congratulations!&quot;Luke Donald told BBC Sport about the moment, saying,&quot;We were just in our dressing room at the end... after our press conference, just having a moment together with the team, and Rory was there. He got a text from the president while we were in there.&quot;So, he read it out and we thought, just for a little bit of banter, we will send a video of the chant that was going around that Ryder Cup. I'm glad he liked it, and I'm glad he enjoyed it.&quot;Trump had arrived on opening day after Europe had taken an early 3-1 lead, but did not return for the rest of the tournament. Europe led 12-5 at the start of Sunday’s singles, yet the U.S. fought back and narrowed the gap, with the final score ending 15-13.Rory McIlroy faced constant heckling at Bethpage BlackRory McIlroy celebrated his sixth Ryder Cup team victory and 19th individual win, but his week at Bethpage Black was not without challenges. Across the three-day event, he faced repeated insults and jeers, some aimed at his family, and others while he was taking shots, prompting the PGA of America to step up security measures.On Saturday, Rory McIlroy teamed up with Shane Lowry and faced constant verbal abuse. Two fans were removed from the course, according to a New York State Police spokesperson, while extra security was added, and fan behavior warning signs were increased around the group.Sunday’s singles session ran smoother, but Rory McIlroy still faced crowd hostility during his match against Scottie Scheffler. Reflecting on the attention, he said,&quot;I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed,&quot; he said. &quot;I didn't hear a lot of shouts for Scottie today, but I heard a lot of shouts against me. It's like, support your players. That's the thing.&quot;Another tense moment came when McIlroy was walking with his wife, Erica, and a beer appeared to be thrown in their direction, striking her. Earlier, McIlroy received an apology for Saturday morning’s chaos after first-tee announcer Heather McMahan encouraged a chant of &quot;f*** you Rory.&quot; The PGA of America confirmed on Sunday that McMahan had stepped down from her role and issued a personal apology to McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe.