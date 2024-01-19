Luke Donald “sorry” for hogging aces after scoring his 19th career hole-in-one

The success of Luke Donald's professional career is not limited to his 17 professional victories. The Englishman has achieved no less than 19 aces during his golf career, a number so high that it has led Donald to feel "sorry" about it.

The amount of 19 holes-in-one is so respectable that Luke Donald apologized after the most recent one at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Here's part of what Luke Donald had to say (via Golf Digest):

"I've had three [aces] in tournaments, and I think that was number 19 total. So I've been pretty fortunate with the hole-in-ones. Sorry for anyone out there who has never had one. I've obviously taken them."

Luke Donald's spectacular play occurred this Friday (January 19), during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It was on hole 4 of the Emirates Golf Club, which is 180 yards and par 3.

This is how Luke Donald described the play (via X @Sean_Zack):

"Yeah, 4th hole, 180 yards, a little down off the right. I just hit a cut 8-iron and over this little hill. My eye sight is not that good this days. I couldn't see it but I saw some people behind the green jumping up-and-down. A shame it wasn't on camera but nice to get one of those."

How was Luke Donald's performance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Except for the ace achieved during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first two rounds have been difficult for Luke Donald. However, he managed to make the cut comfortably and will enter the weekend in T37.

Donald scored identical 71s for each of his first two rounds. On Thursday, he carded five birdies and four bogeys, while on Friday he closed with two birdies and three bogeys, in addition to his eagles on hole 4.

With his overall score of 2-under 142, Donald is 11 strokes behind leader Cameron Young. Young has shown great shape at the Emirates Golf Club, turning the course into a birdie fest during the first two rounds.

Cameron Young had one eagle and 14 birdies in the first 36 holes. In contrast, he made only three bogeys. The American impressed mainly with his drive, with an average driving distance of 301 yards on Thursday and 298.5 yards on Friday.

The tournament has also left several negative surprises during the first two rounds. Several top players have been below what was expected of them, although they still have two rounds to recover ground.

Such is the case of defending champion Rory Mcilroy, who is T24 with a score of 3-under 141. Tyrrell Hatton and Brian Harman, meanwhile, are T37, with a 2-under 142.