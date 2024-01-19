Watch: Cameron Young hits monster 399-yard drive at Dubai Desert Classic 2024

Cameron Young made a mammoth 399-yard drive during the second round of the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Friday, January 19.

The tournament started on Thursday with some outstanding performances. On the first day, Chinese golfer Li Haotong, who has been out of form for the last few months, stunned the golf world with his performance.

On the second day, Cameron Young made the headlines for all the right reasons. The 26-year-old American golfer has been one of the expert's favorite bets for the week and he has been proving them right.

Young shot a round of 64 to top the leaderboard (at the time of writing the article). Some of the golfers have yet to complete their 18 holes of the second round, after which only the final leaderboard will be out.

On the second hole on Friday, he carded a 399-yard drive. However, the ball went far from the hole and he settled for a par. Although Young could not make the most of his excellent shot, fans were astounded to see him hitting the drive beyond 390 yards.

The DP World Tour shared a clip of the golfer hitting the shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption:

"WHAT!? 🤯 Cameron Young hits monster 399 yard drive!"

Cameron Young has been marvellous so far. He started with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and then added two more birdies on the third and fourth holes. He shot another birdie on the seventh and a bogey on the ninth hole.

Young shot five more birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 7-under-64 and top the leaderboard of the semi-finished second round.

It is important to note that in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic, Cameron Young shot 67 and shared the lead with Haotong Li, Andy Sullivan, and Rasmus Hojgaard. He continued to dominate the golf course on Friday.

“I played really well"- Cameron Young on his performance at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic

Cameron Young shot 67 on the first day and topped the leaderboard of the Dubai Desert Classic. He made five birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys in the opening round to finish with a score of 5-under-67.

The American golfer opened up about his performance following the first round on January 18. He said (via PGA Tour):

“I played really well. The front-nine scoring was a little bit hard to come by. I think a little bit of wind and just a couple mediocre bounces but I feel like I played well all day.

“Kind of that nine aside, even with the score, I played better than that. So I was really happy with the back nine, but happy just that I stayed patient throughout the front nine and kind of let it come to me late," he added.

The 2024 Dubai Desert Classic is the second tournament Young has been playing this year. He has previously competed at The Sentry and finished in a tie for 33rd place.

With odds of 1800, Young is the experts' one of the top-five picks to win the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, as per GNN.