Lydia Ko celebrates being part of $37.42B gaming giant’s PGA Tour game

Lydia Ko celebrated being part of the PGA Tour 2k25, a golf simulation video game. The $37.42 billion software (as per Macro Trends) has been developed by HB Studios and published by the PGA TOUR 2K video game franchise, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive.

Ko is one of the three LPGA Tour characters in the game. Other players on the roster are Rose Zhang and Brooke Henderson. She is also among the only two LPGA Tour players to return as a playable character in PGA TOUR 2K25 from PGA TOUR 2K23 apart from Brooke Henderson.

In a recent Instagram Story, Ko shared a digital rendering of her character in the video game. The 27-year-old's character resembles her real-life golf attire of a beige long-sleeved top, a white pleated golf skirt, and a white cap. Expressing her happiness, she wrote:

"Thrilled to be back in @pgatour2k (followed by a yellow heart emoji)."

The game's logo, "PGA 2K25," is visible in the top left corner of her Instagram Story.

Lydia Ko celebrates being part of the PGA Tour 2k25 game (Credit: lydsko/Instagram)

LPGA Tour players Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson were also part of the PGA Tour 2k23. The official website of the golf simulation video game described the LPGA Tour pro as:

"Just this year, Lydia Ko added to her impressive career with a Women’s Open victory, Olympic gold, and a spot in the Hall of Fame—showing why she became the youngest player ever to reach a No. 1 world ranking at just 17."

Lydia Ko turned professional in 2013 and joined the PGA Tour in 2014. She has 30 professional wins including 22 on the PGA Tour. She has also won three major championships, the 2015 Evian Championship, the 2016 ANA Inspiration, and the 2024 AIG Women's Open at St Andrews.

Lydia Ko's character ranked third in the new PGA Tour 2k25 game

Lydia Ko's character in the PGA Tour 2k25 has been ranked third among all playable golfers in the simulation video game, according to a ranking released by Operation Sports.

The sports video game content platform pointed out Ko's in-game stats, especially her putting attributes. She has an overall rating of 92 with Putt Contact (98), Putt Rhythm (97), and Putt Path (96). It further said, via Operation Sports:

"She also has an excellent Correction rating of 93, so you get swing and putting benefits with the Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist."

Tiger Woods is the top-ranked character in the video game with an overall rating of 99 while Collin Morikawa is ranked second with an overall rating of 94.

The other PGA Tour players include Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson and Rose Zhang. The game will also have players from other sports including Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, John Cena, Gareth Bale, Barstool Golf, and Dude Perfect.

