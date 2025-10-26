Lydia Ko credits "rock-solid" Charley Hull & other Team World teammates after finishing third at Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

After a lot of ups and downs, Lydia Ko and her team ended their campaign at the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Championship. After a shocking loss to Team Australia in the semi-finals, the team was able to recover and win the third-place playoff against Team Japan. Ko recently praised her teammates for this win and called them &quot;Rock Solid&quot;.Talking about Lydia Ko's campaign, the LPGA Hall of Famer served as a turning factor for Team World in this event. The Olympic Gold Medalist initially tied things up during the first four-play matchup against Team Japan with a 25-foot birdie on the very last hole, and later she also won the tournament's final round singles matchup against Team Japan to make her team win third place.Lydia Ko encouraged her teammates for a great performance and highlighted how the week became an unforgettable time for her. The 28-year-old highlighted how her week went in an Instagram post on October 26. The caption read,&quot;Grateful to have been able to represent Team World @internationalcrown 💙💜 My teammates were absolutely ROCK SOLID and it truly has been an unforgettable week! Thank you @weilinghsu1994 @charley.hull @brookehendersongolf 👑&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the final round of the event, Team Australia defeated Team USA to clinch the win for the entire thing. In the third-place playoffs, Team World won by a score of 2–1 over Team Japan. Interestingly, Lydia Ko talked about the team's performance in an interview after the competition.Lydia Ko sheds spotlight on Team World's great &quot;chemistry&quot;Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Day Four - Source: GettyFollowing the final round of the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Championship, Ko stated that it was a huge week for the entire squad. She mentioned how the four golfers on the squad had never played together and hence had no idea about each other's games. Ko went on to say that despite their lack of knowledge, the squad had excellent chemistry and was able to perform admirably.The golfer stated (As quoted by ASAP Sports),&quot;It felt like -- it was such a fun week. I had great teammates. I think the chemistry was really good, especially considering this was our first time that the four of us has really played together. We had a lot of positive energy in the team room with our caddies. Yeah, it's just all in all been a great week. My point of view, I feel like I put my personal results wasn't as good as I was hoping for.&quot;Lydia Ko later also added how it was a fun week for her, which she enjoyed a lot. She stated, &quot;Nice to finish on a high note. I think all of us had a great week. It's been a long week, but a fun one.&quot;For their effort, Team World received a whopping $257,000 out of the $2 million prize pool of the tournament.