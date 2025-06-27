Lydia Ko shares 4-word reaction to teaming up with Jason Day at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational

Lydia Ko and Jason Day are one of the finest pairs at the Grant Thornton Invitational. They won the event in 2023, which also happened to be its inaugural edition. Their partnership was recently confirmed for the 2025th edition of the event, and Ko responded to it enthusiastically.

Ad

Lydia Ko has had a wonderful season this year, including a triumph at the HSBC Women's World Championship. Ko has been a prominent competitor on the LPGA Tour, and she appears to be excited to compete in a mixed event alongside Jason Day.

The Grant Thornton Invitational has also excited the fans for this pairing with an Instagram post specifically for them.

"Lydia Ko & Jason Day are back for year three at the Grant Thornton Invitational! Winners of the inaugural event, they’re back and aiming for another title. Catch them in action this December — tickets are on sale now at gtinvitational.com!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lydia Ko reposted the post on her Instagram Story, saying she can't wait until December to compete in this tournament. She added a brief four-word caption to her IG story.

"Can't wait for December!" read the caption of her Instagram story.

Talking about her story, here's a look at it:

Lydia Ko shows excitement for the upcoming 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational (Image Via: IG @lydsko)

The Grand Thornton Invitational is always hosted in December at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It made its debut in 2023 and replaced the QBE Shootout. The field consists of 16 PGA-LPGA partnerships competing in stroke play.

Ad

How did Lydia Ko and Jason Day fare at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational?

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko and Jason Day were one of the most popular teams at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational. They had a rough start to the competition, with Ko duffing a drive and missing numerous fairways. Despite this, they had one of the greatest opening rounds, shooting 14 under par. In this round, their team hit 12 birdies and one eagle to dominate the day.

Ad

Lydia Ko and Jason Day then finished the second day with a total score of 6 under par. In this round, they made seven birdies and one bogey. This was followed by a final round of 6-under par. On the final day, they both only made six birdies. This resulted in a total score of 26 under par, one shot ahead of the second-place finishers.

Talking about the leaderboard, here's a look at it:

1st – Lydia Ko / Jason Day : −26 (Rounds: 58, 66, 66 | Total: 190)

: (Rounds: 58, 66, 66 | Total: 190) 2nd – Brooke Henderson / Corey Conners : −25 (59, 69, 63 | 191)

: (59, 69, 63 | 191) 3rd – Madelene Sagström / Ludvig Åberg : −24 (60, 72, 60 | 192)

: (60, 72, 60 | 192) T4 – Megan Khang / Denny McCarthy: −23 (57, 71, 65 | 193)

(57, 71, 65 | 193) T4 – Nelly Korda / Tony Finau: −23 (56, 70, 67 | 193)

(56, 70, 67 | 193) T6 – Leona Maguire / Lucas Glover: −22 (57, 69, 68 | 194)

(57, 69, 68 | 194) T6 – Lexi Thompson / Rickie Fowler: −22 (60, 68, 66 | 194)

(60, 68, 66 | 194) 8th – Ruoning Yin / Nick Taylor: −21 (58, 70, 67 | 195)

(58, 70, 67 | 195) T9 – Rose Zhang / Sahith Theegala: −20 (58, 74, 64 | 196)

(58, 74, 64 | 196) T9 – Lilia Vu / Joel Dahmen: −20 (61, 72, 63 | 196)

(61, 72, 63 | 196) T9 – Charley Hull / Justin Rose: −20 (58, 72, 66 | 196)

(58, 72, 66 | 196) 12th – Céline Boutier / Harris English: −19 (63, 69, 65 | 197)

(63, 69, 65 | 197) 13th – Mel Reid / Russell Henley: −16 (64, 70, 66 | 200)

(64, 70, 66 | 200) T14 – Allisen Corpuz / Cameron Champ: −14 (59, 78, 65 | 202)

(59, 78, 65 | 202) T14 – Minjee Lee / Billy Horschel: −14 (64, 71, 67 | 202)

(64, 71, 67 | 202) 16th – Cheyenne Knight / Tom Hoge: −13 (66, 71, 66 | 203)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More