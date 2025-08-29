Lydia Ko shares BTS image from new YouTube collab with 286K-follower IG influencer

LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko recently played a round of golf with popular YouTuber Luke Kwon. She posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the round on Instagram.In the picture she shared, Ko was captured posing with Luke Kwon, who has 286,000 followers on Instagram. They were joined by three other golfers, including Taco Golf, who is also an influencer with 210,000 followers on Instagram.The caption hinted at the round of golf played between Lydia Ko and Luke Kwon in the latter's latest YouTube video. It read:“LK vs LK”Image via Lydia Ko’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@lydskoKwon also shared the same picture on his Instagram story with the caption:“This is for all the guys in the IG comment sections saying they could beat LPGA pros from the back tees :).”Image via Kwon’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@luke.kwonLuke Kwon and Lydia Ko played a round of golf together on the back nine at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. They spent their time hitting amazing shots while laughing and making jokes on the course.After the round, Kwon thanked Ko for coming out and said that he was “genuinely impressed” with how well she played. He also playfully added that her expertise in the game is why she’s a professional golfer and he’s a YouTuber.Lydia Ko sends a big ‘thanks’ to her fans for supporting her following her poor AIG Women’s Open performanceLydia Ko teed off at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open hoping to defend her 2024 title. However, she had an underwhelming showing in the tournament and tied for 36th.Despite her disappointing result, Ko shared a wholesome message on Instagram thanking her fans for all their support and saying that she was honored to play in the tournament. The post’s caption read:“Special feeling playing as the defending champion @aigwomensopen 💙 Big thank you to all the fans… your passion, love and support is like no other!”Ko shared some highlights from her time at the tournament. In one slide, she was captured mid-swing, while in another, she was captured laughing as she walked down the greens at Royal Porthcawl. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast year, Lydia Ko won the AIG Women’s Open by two strokes ahead of the runners-up Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin, and Yin Ruoning. The victory marked her 21st LPGA Tour title and third major championship win.This year, the New Zealand golfer scored 3-over 291 across 72 holes at Royal Porthcawl. She tied for 36th place with Nelly Korda and Sarah Schmelzel, while Miyu Yamashita clinched the title with 11-under 277.Ko has had a good season this year, with four top-10 results and one win. She recorded her first and only win of the season so far at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, which she won with 13-under 275.