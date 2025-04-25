Lydia Ko shares a sneak peek of birthday gift from her 'love'

Lydia Ko is currently competing in the year's first Major tournament, the Chevron Championship. The tournament's first round has concluded, and Ko had a decent start. She finished with a shot above par, placing 60th in the tournament. Recently, Ko updated the fans on her birthday and how she got a beautiful present from her husband.

On December 30, 2022, Lydia Ko married Jun Chung, the son of Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young. Their wedding took place at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul. Ko's birthday was on April 24, and she turned 28 this year. Jun Chung surprised her with a beautiful bouquet while she was busy with the Chevron Championship that day.

Ko posted a picture of the bouquet on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Thank you my love 🫶"

The bouquet consists of white roses and pretty butterfly decorations. On top of that, it has some plants to give it an aesthetic appearance. One of the most noticeable aspects of this gift is the ribbon with the message 'I love you 🖤🖤' for Ko. Here's a look at the Instagram story:

Lydia Ko's IG story for her birthday present (Image Via: IG @lydsko)

Apart from this, to celebrate her birthday, The Club at Carlton Woods' pastry chef surprised her with a cake decorated with vanilla bean frosting, pink flowers, and a golf ball design.

This gift is just a small glimpse of the romantic relationship between Lydia Ko and Jun Chung. For instance, surprisingly, Ko was the one who asked Chung to spend their whole life together. Ko proposed to Jun in a unique way, writing "Will you marry me?" on golf balls, with the final ball offering the option to circle "yes" or "no".

How was Lydia Ko's first round at the Chevron Championship?

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn

As mentioned above, Lydia Ko began the 2025 Chevron Championship with a pretty decent start. She had a 1-over-par 73 in the first round, eight strokes behind co-leaders Yan Liu and Haeran Ryu, both of whom shot 7-under 65s.

Right now, speculations are that Ko is facing some physical challenges during her round. It was disclosed before the tournament that she is dealing with a right arm injury caused by a neck issue she had earlier in the week. Despite the discomfort, she finished strong, making birdies on two of her last three holes.

Meanwhile, here is a look at the top ten leaderboard after the first round:

T1. Haeran Ryu (South Korea) – (-7)

Haeran Ryu (South Korea) – T1. Yan Liu (China) – (-7)

Yan Liu (China) – 3. H.J. Kim (South Korea) – (-6)

H.J. Kim (South Korea) – T4. Hye-Jin Choi (South Korea) – (-4)

Hye-Jin Choi (South Korea) – T4. I.G. Chun (South Korea) – (-4)

I.G. Chun (South Korea) – T4. A. Jutanugarn (Thailand) – (-4)

A. Jutanugarn (Thailand) – T4. C. Ciganda (Spain) – (-4)

C. Ciganda (Spain) – T4. M. De Roey (Belgium) – (-4)

M. De Roey (Belgium) – T4. B. Matthews (USA) – (-4)

B. Matthews (USA) – T10. Mao Saigo (Japan) – (-3)

