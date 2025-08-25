Lydia Ko shares ‘things’ she 'loves to see’ ft. Tommy Fleetwood’s Tour Championship win

Tommy Fleetwood ended a summer filled with near misses by claiming the biggest prize on the PGA Tour. On Sunday, August 24, the English golfer secured his first PGA TOUR victory at the TOUR Championship, earning the FedExCup title, a $10 million prize, and a reaction from the LPGA star Lydia Ko.

Ad

Fleetwood’s path was eased early on when Patrick Cantlay opened with a bogey and a double bogey, leaving him unable to recover in Round 4. Scottie Scheffler, despite hitting his first tee shot out of bounds, stayed in contention until his hopes ended with a ball in the water on the 15th hole at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

After the win, a lot of people congratulated Fleetwood, and one of them was Lydia Ko. She shared Golf.com's Instagram post on her stories, and, congratulating him, wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Things I love to see!! Congratulations @tommyfleetwood."

Throughout the round, Fleetwood stayed composed, carding a final-round 2-under 68 to finish three shots ahead of Cantlay, who closed with a 71, and Russell Henley, who signed for a 69.

The win delivered Tommy Fleetwood two trophies: the FedExCup and the “Calamity Jane” replica putter awarded to the TOUR Championship winner.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was only one shot back on the front nine but slipped to a 70 and tied for seventh. He will now face the decision of whether to use one of his six captain’s picks on himself when he announces his selections on Wednesday, August 27.

Ad

But the day clearly belonged to Fleetwood, who has long been admired for his upbeat attitude despite several heartbreaks on the PGA TOUR. An eight-time winner globally and a proven performer at the Ryder Cup and the Olympics, Fleetwood had endured multiple disappointments this season, including narrow defeats at the Travelers Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Tiger Woods congratulates Tommy Fleetwood on his Tour Championship win

After 164 attempts, Tommy Fleetwood finally captured his first PGA Tour title, edging out Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three strokes at the Tour Championship.

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood’s quest for a PGA Tour victory had been prolonged by a series of near misses in recent months. He notably lost a three-shot advantage in the final round of the Travelers Championship to Keegan Bradley. More recently, he remained in contention in the first two FedEx Cup Playoffs, finishing tied for third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and tied for fourth at the BMW Championship.

With the milestone finally achieved, congratulations poured in from the golf world. Tiger Woods led the tributes on X, writing:

Ad

“Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1.”

Throughout each close call, Tommy Fleetwood maintained composure and grace, earning widespread admiration from fans who had long hoped to see him break through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More