Mackenzie Hughes moved from T89 to a stunning T7 in just 9 holes at WWT Championship in Mexico

Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes turned heads with an extraordinary comeback at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. In a remarkable turn of events, he went from being tied at 89th place to an astonishing T7 in just nine holes.

This exceptional performance has put him within striking distance of the tournament leaders. But it wasn't just the turnaround; it was the manner in which he achieved it. The El Cardonal Golf Course in Mexico is known for its unforgiving challenges, but Hughes remained unfazed.

Hughes started the day on the 10th hole. On the back nine, he turned on the jets, sinking incredible birdies after birdies. With an astonishing 29 on this stretch, he not only salvaged his round but also shot his way up the leaderboard.

Hughes managed to secure birdies on the 10th, 12th, 13th, 16th, and 17th holes while securing an eagle on the 18th. This scorecard isn't just about numbers but displays how composed Hughes was to ensure a comeback.

Mackenzie Hughes is set to continue his form in Round 3 of World Wide Technology Championship

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot

Mackenzie Hughes' form in Round 2 saw him in contention for a great finish in the World Wide Technology Championship. The Canadian golfer will be high on confidence going forward in the tournament.

At the time of writing, Hughes finds himself tied at the 19th spot. He is alongside other notable golfers such as Hayden Buckley, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Suh, Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim, and Camilo Villegas. Hughes is now only four shots behind the leader, Kramer Hickok.

Hughes will aim to extend his form going into Round 3 on Saturday (November 4). He has impressed everyone with his comeback and we can expect another great performance from him.