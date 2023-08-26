“Major Breakthrough year” - Fans laud Viktor Hovland for carding three back-to-back birdies to keep lead at the Tour Championship

After winnning the BMW Championship last week, Viktor Hovland is currently in the midst of a sensational run in the Tour Championship. He is leading the table along with Collin Morikawa after the second round at the East Lake Golf Course.

In the second round, Hovland shot a spectacular 6 under 64, and his scorecard included seven birdies and a bogey.

The PGA Tour's Twitter account shared the fact that he shot five under 30 in the back nine holes via a post. Hovland started with two consecutive pars and followed it up with four consevutive birdies.

Fans praised him in the comment section of the post, with one of them tweeting:

"Major Breakthrough year"

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"He is seriously good at golf"

Expand Tweet

Another fan hlighted his 18th hole shot with 3-wood. He shared that the ball went 364 yards (363 as per PGA Tour official leaderbaord), but, landed on rough resulting in the Hovland settling for a par.

Expand Tweet

One of the fans felt that Viktor Hovland would certainly lift the FedEx Cup on the coming Sunday, writing:

"Viktor is in a zone and might just raise the Fedex trophy on Sunday!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more top comments from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When is Viktor Hovland scheduled to tee off for the third round of the Tour Championship?

The Norweigian golfer entered the final playoff event standing second on the FedEx Cup rankings. He had a 8 under advantage at the East Lake Golf Course before first round.

In his opening round, Viktor Hovland shot a bogey-less 2 under 68 and carded just two birdies. In the second round, he pulled out some incredible shots off his club to score a sensational 6 under 64, and comfortably took a joint lead with Collin Morikawa on the leaderboard.

Both joint leaders are paired together for the third round on Saturday. They will tee off at 03:00 p.m. ET at the East Lake Golf Course.

Follwoing are the Tour Championship's third-round pairings and tee times (Times in ET):

12:21 p.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:32 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim

12:43 p.m. - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:54 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler

01:05 p.m. - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

01:16 p.m. - Tony Finau, Jason Day

01:27 p.m. - Brian Harman, Tom Kim

01:38 p.m. - Russell Henley, Lucas Glover

01:54 p.m. - Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay

02:05 p.m. - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

02:16 p.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

02:27 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

02:38 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

02:49 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley

03:00 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

More updates on Viktor Hovland and the Tour Championship will be provided as the event progresses.