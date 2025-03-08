Major champion Minjee Lee takes a subtle dig at her PGA Tour star brother: "Dr. Chipinsky"

Minjee Lee is currently competing in the LPGA Tour's Blue Bay LPGA at Hainan Island, Hainan, People's Republic of China. She is having an incredible week and is in contention to win the Blue Bay LPGA, going into the final round, thanks to her brilliant performance in the third round.

She carded two chip-in-eagles on the 8th and 15th hole and carded 68 for the day. The LPGA Tour shared the video of both eagles on Instagram, which Minjee reshared on her Instagram story.

She shared the video on her story and took a subtle dig at her younger brother, Min Woo Lee.

"dr chipinsky."

Minjee Lee calls herself Dr.Chipinsky. Image via Instagram @minjee27

'Dr. Chipinsky' is a nickname given to Lee's younger brother and PGA Tour golfer Min Woo Lee. He is well-known by this name for his impeccable wedge game around the green.

Min Woo Lee is one of the best golfers when it comes to chipping. However, his elder sister seems to be following in his footsteps and is telling the world that she is the new Dr. Chipinsky.

Thanks to those two eagles, Minjee has climbed up the leaderboard and is currently placed at T5 with a score of -6 and is three strokes behind the leader, Rio Takeda, who is at -9.

Minjee Lee talks about her two eagles at the Blue Bay LPGA

In the post-round interview, Minjee Lee talked about the two eagles she made on Saturday at the Blue Bay LPGA and said they were inspired by his younger brother.

"Yeah, so they were both chip-ins. A little inspiration from my little brother. No, they were in really great spots to chip, so, yeah, had a good opportunity to hole them," Minjee said in her post-round interview.

Minjee Lee at the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

"Definitely, more on the, what's that hole, 15th hole. I was just on the rough; kind of got lucky to stay there. Chipped that one in. The one on the Par-5 was a little bit tougher, but it was nice to see it go in," Lee added.

Going into the final round, she is in contention on this golf course, where she has already registered a victory in 2016.

"I feel like it's a little bit different conditions. I'm not really sure, but like it was nine years ago so I don't really remember too much. I just know that I have good memories," the Australian golfer said.

"But I feel like I have to be quite patient out there. Like the first few holes, I didn't really capitalize on my birdie opportunities, but then I knew I had some opportunities to finish the round. So, yeah, just trying to stay patient and let the golf come to me more than anything," the 28-year-old golfer said.

Minjee Lee is all set to tee off for the final round with Jeeno Thitikul and Cassie Porter from the first tee at 11:11 am local time.

