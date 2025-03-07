Major Tiger Woods fitness update shared by Brad Faxon ahead of The Players Championship 

Brad Faxon provided a major health update about Tiger Woods. While fans anxiously wait for the 15-time Major champion to start his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour, the American golfer earlier this week made a shocking revelation, stating that his heart is not in practice, which ignited doubts about his return.

However, per Faxon, a caddie told him that Tiger Woods walked all 18 holes when he played at the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member event on Monday, March 3. He paired up for the event with Keegan Bradley and reportedly walked all the holes without any struggle. The improvement in his condition ignites hope among his fans of his participation in The Players Championship.

TWLEGION shared the update on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Brad Faxon says a caddie told him about Tiger’s game at Seminole on Monday: “Tiger drove it out there with Keegan on every shot. He walked all 18 holes there was not even a limp. He’s certainly in condition to play…. “Hopefully for us at NBC and all fans he plays the PLAYERS championship.”

Earlier this week, the 82-time PGA Tour winner competed in two tournaments, including the star-packed Seminole Pro-Member event and another game for his team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, in the TGL series. However, he has not played in any official PGA Tour event since his last outing at The Open Championship in 2024.

Woods was planning to start the 2025 campaign at the Genesis Invitational, but around that time, he lost his mother and withdrew from the competition. Earlier this week, while talking to the media, Woods revealed that following his mother's demise, he had only touched the club three times and was not interested in practicing.

What did Tiger Woods say about his future schedule?

Tiger Woods addressed the media on Tuesday, March 3, when he played for the TGL series. He was asked if he could make it to The Players Championship. In response, the American said (via ASAP Sports):

"This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it. My heart is not really into practicing right now. I've had so many other things to do with the TOUR and trying to do other things. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule."

While Brad Faxon's recent update suggests that Woods might return to the greens at The Players Championship, on the other hand, his statement has created several doubts among fans about whether he would play in the unofficial fifth Major of golf.

As of now, he has not confirmed his presence in any of the tournaments on the PGA Tour, but fans have expectations that he might play at The Players Championship. If not, Woods is most likely to start his 2025 PGA Tour at The Masters.

