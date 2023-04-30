“Man, you’re with Bubba’s team now, right?”: Tiger Woods and Talor Gooch talk about LIV golf at the Masters

Talor Gooch is having a spectacular time at the LIV Golf League. He recently won two consecutive tournaments, first in Adelaide and next in Singapore.

In a recent Fore the People podcast with J.J. Killeen and John Peterson, Gooch shared a funny story about him and five-time Masters Champion Tiger Woods that happened at Augusta National Golf Club this year. He said:

"So I have kind of a funny story... So at Augusta, one of the mornings I was warming up, Tiger was right next to me warming up. And he was like, 'Man, you're with Bubba's team now, right?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' He's like, 'You all are going to Adelaide, right?' I'm like, ‘Yeah.' He goes, 'Man, they got some great golf there.'"

Talor Gooch at the LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods shared his mantra with LIV Golf's Talor Gooch during the Masters

LIV golfer Talor Gooch is having a phenomenal time in his career right now. After winning the Adelaide and Singapore tournaments, he attended a podcast called Fore the People with J.J. Killeen and John Peterson. Speaking to them, he shared an instance in which legendary golfer Tiger Woods shared his piece of advice with him.

Gooch shared that during the 2023 Masters, Woods talked to him and asked him about going to Adelaide and Singapore for the league's tournament. According to Gooch, Tiger said,

"They've spent probably close to $2 billion this year. Who's to say they can't spend $4 or $5 billion next year? You know, we just don't know. It's an endless pit of money. But that doesn’t necessarily create legacies either."

Thereafter, Tiger Woods added by saying:

"You want to compare yourself to (Ben) Hogan. You want to compare yourself to (Sam) Snead. You want to compare yourself to (Jack) Nicklaus. You can't do that over there, but you can on this Tour."

Later on, Talor Gooch shared that Tiger Woods asked him if has ever been to Singapore. The former shared the details of his chat by saying:

"Then he's like, 'Have you ever been to Singapore?' I was like, 'Man, first time.' And he's like, 'man, you need to go to the casino at Marina Bay Sands.' It's the famous hotel casino here. You've all seen it, for sure. It looks like there's a boat on top of three towers. It's this massive casino hotel. And the shops and everything."

Talor Gooch then went on to share what Tiger Woods said to him about Singapore and also shared a moment from his first visit to the city,

"So anyways, Tiger's like, 'First time I was in Singapore, I had to do this clinic there, right?' And he's like, 'I got introduced to the guy who basically owns the Disney of Asia,' and he had to be there for whatever reason. And so he's like, 'This guy is like, hey, do you want to go get some dinner tonight? My favorite place in Singapore is at this hotel casino.' And then, 'Do you like to gamble at all' And Tiger's like, 'A little bit.'"

The further conversation between Talor Gooch and Tiger Woods was a mantra that the latter learned earlier in his career. Gooch said:

"And so, he said, 'I want to teach you how to play baccarat.' And Tiger's like, 'We go over there, and this guy starts out playing million-dollar hands.' And so, Tiger's like, 'This was earlier in my career. I quickly learned the difference between being rich, and being rich rich.'"

Gooch confidently concluded that Woods knew what was going on around on the LIV Golf, unlike 95% of the fans. He said:

"I guarantee you, if you were to ask 95% of golf fans the week of the Masters where the LIV tour was going the next two weeks in a row, there's no way they would have been able to tell you Australia and Singapore. So Tiger's paying attention."

According to rumors, LIV Golf allegedly tried to get Tiger Woods to sign to their league for over a whopping $700 million contract. But the 15-time major champion turned down the offer.

Poll : 0 votes