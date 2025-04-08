Masters 2025: Tiger Woods announces major project to “inspire the next generation”

The 2025 Masters Tournament is finally at hand, and to fans' disappointment, golf legend Tiger Woods will not be participating. However, he has announced that he is partnering with the Augusta National Golf Club for a special new project.

Woods is one of the most popular golfers who has been in the game since the 90s. Since turning pro in 1996, he has 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 Major Championship titles. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021 and has won several PGA Tour Player of the Year awards.

The pro golfer released an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) saying that he was establishing a learning lab in partnership with Augusta National.

“I’m proud to partner with Augusta National Golf Club to expand educational and golf opportunities in the Augusta community,” Woods said.

“Together, we will establish a TGR Learning Lab focused on STEAM education and renovate the historic Augusta Municipal Golf Course, 'The Patch' with a new 9-hole short course designed by TGR Design. It means a lot to be able to create opportunities that uplift and inspire the next generation,” the 15-time Major Championship winner added.

Tiger Woods also posted about the launch on Instagram, saying that he had a special connection with municipal golf courses because they helped to shape his game at a young age.

"Yeah, municipal golf is how I grew up. I grew up on a par-three course, I grew up playing public golf courses. We didn't have the funds to be able to play on country clubs and so I got my start playing par-three golf, municipal golf," Woods said via Instagram.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was recently involved in another similar project. Last week, Tiger Woods announced that he was opening his second TGR Learning Lab in Cobbs Creek.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters Tournament?

Tiger Woods has won five Masters Tournaments. His first Masters win was at the 1997 tournament. He finished the final round with 18-under 270, 12 strokes ahead of the runner-up, Tom Kite. The 41-time European Tour winner was 21 years old when he accomplished this feat, which made him the youngest player ever to win the Masters.

The American golfer’s second Masters victory was in 2001 when he won with 16-under 272. He finished two strokes ahead of David Duval and went home with $1.008 million for his victory. The following year, he won the event again with 12-under, three strokes ahead of Retief Goosen.

Tiger Woods' fourth Masters win was in 2005, and his fifth was in 2019. In 2005, he won with 12-under after a playoff against Chris DiMarco. In 2019, he won with 13-under, while Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka tied for T2 with 12-under.

