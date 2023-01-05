Masters ticket prices for 2023 bumped up to an all-time high 

The Masters' ticket has witnessed a price hike of 20 percent this year. Last year, the tickets were sold for $375, which increased to $450 this year.
The Augusta National Golf Course has also been affected by inflation in recent days, and due to this, there has been an increase in the price.
The four-day tournament, including the price for a badge, will sum up to around $450, which is certainly not much for golf fans.
The 2023 Masters is scheduled to start on April 6 and have its finale at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 9.
It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf players who were suspended from playing in PGA Tour events are now allowed to play in the Masters. Invitations for the qualifiers were sent last month, and now people's eyes are on the tournaments.
The Masters 2023 schedule
Sunday, April 2
- Player arrivals, practice rounds
Monday, April 3
- Practice rounds
Tuesday, April 4
- Practice rounds, Champions Dinner
Wednesday, April 5
- Practice rounds, Par-3 Contest
Thursday, April 6
- Honorary starters ceremony, the first round of Masters Tournament
Friday, April 7
- Second round of the tournament
Saturday, April 8
- Third round of the tournament
Sunday, April 9
- Fourth and final round of the tournament, Green Jacket ceremony, and trophy presentation
The Masters 2023 Invitees
Past Masters champions
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Larry Mize
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Phil Mickelson
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
U.S. Open champions 2018-2022
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brooks Koepka
- Gary Woodland
- Jon Rahm
British Open champions 2018-2022
- Shane Lowry
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Cam Smith
PGA champions 2018-2022
- Justin Thomas
2022 U.S. Amateur Champion
- Sam Bennett
- Ben Carr
2022 British Amateur Champion
- Aldrich Potgieter
2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- Harrison Crowe
2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Matthew McClean
The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament
- Rory McIlroy
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Sungjae Im
- Cameron Champ
The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship
- Cameron Young
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Viktor Hovland
The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship
- Mito Pereira
Individual winners of PGA Tour events
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- K.H. Lee
- Sam Burns
- Billy Horschel
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Tom Kim
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Keegan Bradley
- Seamus Power
- Russell Henley
- Adam Svensson
Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship
- Sepp Straka
- Tom Hoge
- Joaquin Niemann
- Brian Harman
- Sahith Theegala
- Scott Stallings
- Talor Gooch
The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Fox
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jason Kokrak
- Adrian Meronk
- Kevin Na
- Alex Noren
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Thomas Pieters
- Harold Varner III
- Aaron Wise
Past champions not expected to play
- Tommy Aaron
- Jack Burke Jr.
- Angel Cabrera
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O'Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller