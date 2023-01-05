Create

Masters ticket prices for 2023 bumped up to an all-time high 

By Ankita Yadav
Jan 05, 2023
augusta national golf course
Augusta National Golf Course (Image via Business Today)

The Masters' ticket has witnessed a price hike of 20 percent this year. Last year, the tickets were sold for $375, which increased to $450 this year.

The Augusta National Golf Course has also been affected by inflation in recent days, and due to this, there has been an increase in the price.

The four-day tournament, including the price for a badge, will sum up to around $450, which is certainly not much for golf fans.

Series badges for the @TheMasters were made available to those on the patron list today. The price for a badge, good for all four tournament days, is up to $450. It was $375 last year. Still a bargain when compared to other major events. @GeoffShac @BillFields1

The 2023 Masters is scheduled to start on April 6 and have its finale at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 9.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf players who were suspended from playing in PGA Tour events are now allowed to play in the Masters. Invitations for the qualifiers were sent last month, and now people's eyes are on the tournaments.

The Masters 2023 schedule

Sunday, April 2

  • Player arrivals, practice rounds

Monday, April 3

  • Practice rounds

Tuesday, April 4

  • Practice rounds, Champions Dinner

Wednesday, April 5

  • Practice rounds, Par-3 Contest

Thursday, April 6

  • Honorary starters ceremony, the first round of Masters Tournament

Friday, April 7

  • Second round of the tournament

Saturday, April 8

  • Third round of the tournament

Sunday, April 9

  • Fourth and final round of the tournament, Green Jacket ceremony, and trophy presentation

The Masters 2023 Invitees

Past Masters champions

  • Fred Couples
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Zach Johnson
  • Bernhard Langer
  • Sandy Lyle
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Larry Mize
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Adam Scott
  • Vijay Singh
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Bubba Watson
  • Mike Weir
  • Danny Willett
  • Tiger Woods

U.S. Open champions 2018-2022

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Gary Woodland
  • Jon Rahm

British Open champions 2018-2022

  • Shane Lowry
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Cam Smith

PGA champions 2018-2022

  • Justin Thomas

2022 U.S. Amateur Champion

  • Sam Bennett
  • Ben Carr

2022 British Amateur Champion

  • Aldrich Potgieter

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

  • Harrison Crowe

2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

  • Matthew McClean

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Corey Conners
  • Sungjae Im
  • Cameron Champ

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

  • Cameron Young
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Viktor Hovland

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

  • Mito Pereira

Individual winners of PGA Tour events

  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Max Homa
  • K.H. Lee
  • Sam Burns
  • Billy Horschel
  • J.T. Poston
  • Tony Finau
  • Tom Kim
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Seamus Power
  • Russell Henley
  • Adam Svensson

Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

  • Sepp Straka
  • Tom Hoge
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Brian Harman
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Scott Stallings
  • Talor Gooch

The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

  • Abraham Ancer
  • Ryan Fox
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Kevin Na
  • Alex Noren
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Harold Varner III
  • Aaron Wise

Past champions not expected to play

  • Tommy Aaron
  • Jack Burke Jr.
  • Angel Cabrera
  • Charles Coody
  • Ben Crenshaw
  • Nick Faldo
  • Raymond Floyd
  • Trevor Immelman
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Mark O'Meara
  • Gary Player
  • Craig Stadler
  • Tom Watson
  • Ian Woosnam
  • Fuzzy Zoeller

