Masters ticket prices for 2023 bumped up to an all-time high 

The Masters' ticket has witnessed a price hike of 20 percent this year. Last year, the tickets were sold for $375, which increased to $450 this year.

The Augusta National Golf Course has also been affected by inflation in recent days, and due to this, there has been an increase in the price.

The four-day tournament, including the price for a badge, will sum up to around $450, which is certainly not much for golf fans.

john boyette @johnboyette @BillFields1 Series badges for the @TheMasters were made available to those on the patron list today. The price for a badge, good for all four tournament days, is up to $450. It was $375 last year. Still a bargain when compared to other major events. @GeoffShac Series badges for the @TheMasters were made available to those on the patron list today. The price for a badge, good for all four tournament days, is up to $450. It was $375 last year. Still a bargain when compared to other major events. @GeoffShac @BillFields1

The 2023 Masters is scheduled to start on April 6 and have its finale at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 9.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf players who were suspended from playing in PGA Tour events are now allowed to play in the Masters. Invitations for the qualifiers were sent last month, and now people's eyes are on the tournaments.

The Masters 2023 schedule

Sunday, April 2

Player arrivals, practice rounds

Monday, April 3

Practice rounds

Tuesday, April 4

Practice rounds, Champions Dinner

Wednesday, April 5

Practice rounds, Par-3 Contest

Thursday, April 6

Honorary starters ceremony, the first round of Masters Tournament

Friday, April 7

Second round of the tournament

Saturday, April 8

Third round of the tournament

Sunday, April 9

Fourth and final round of the tournament, Green Jacket ceremony, and trophy presentation

The Masters 2023 Invitees

Past Masters champions

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Larry Mize

Jose Maria Olazabal

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

U.S. Open champions 2018-2022

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brooks Koepka

Gary Woodland

Jon Rahm

British Open champions 2018-2022

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Cam Smith

PGA champions 2018-2022

Justin Thomas

2022 U.S. Amateur Champion

Sam Bennett

Ben Carr

2022 British Amateur Champion

Aldrich Potgieter

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Harrison Crowe

2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Matthew McClean

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Sungjae Im

Cameron Champ

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

Cameron Young

Tommy Fleetwood

Viktor Hovland

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

Mito Pereira

Individual winners of PGA Tour events

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

K.H. Lee

Sam Burns

Billy Horschel

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Tom Kim

Mackenzie Hughes

Keegan Bradley

Seamus Power

Russell Henley

Adam Svensson

Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Joaquin Niemann

Brian Harman

Sahith Theegala

Scott Stallings

Talor Gooch

The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Fox

Tyrrell Hatton

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Jason Kokrak

Adrian Meronk

Kevin Na

Alex Noren

Louis Oosthuizen

Thomas Pieters

Harold Varner III

Aaron Wise

Past champions not expected to play

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

