Matt Fitzpatrick beat Scottie Scheffler to lead the PGA Tour power rankings for 2024 RBC Heritage

After the conclusion of the 2024 Masters, players are now set to compete at the upcoming Signature PGA Tour event, the RBC Heritage. The tournament is scheduled to take place from April 18 to 21 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Matt Fitzpatrick has claimed the top spot in this week's power rankings, leaving behind Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler has been in incredible form this season, winning three events and also securing victory in last week's Masters.

However, his wife is in the final month of pregnancy, and the due date is anytime soon. Scheffler previously stated during the Masters that he would withdraw from the competition if his wife went into labor during the tournament. With the delivery expected soon, there is a possibility that Scheffler might withdraw from the RBC Heritage. Considering this, he has settled at number nine in the power rankings for the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick has been in good form and is also the tournament's defending champion, giving him a strong chance for a notable finish. Additionally, he has recorded two top-10 finishes in his last five outings on the PGA Tour, making him one of the best bets for the week.

Cameron Young, who finished T9 at the Masters, holds the second spot in the power rankings, followed by Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Here are the power rankings for the 2024 RBC Heritage:

1 Matt Fitzpatrick

2 Cameron Smith

3 Xander Schauffele

4 Collin Morikawa

5 Patrick Cantlay

6 Shane Lowry

7 Cam Davis

8 Ludvig Aberg

9 Scottie Scheffler

10 Brian Harman

11 J. T. Poston

12 Jordan Spieth

13 Wyndham Clark

14 Will Zalatoris

15 Russell Henley

Matt Fitzpatrick's odd to win the 2024 RBC Heritage

As the defending champion of the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick has a good chance of winning the tournament again. According to CBS Sports, his odds to win this week are +2200.

Scottie Scheffler, with his incredible form this season, is considered the best bet for the week, with odds of +360. Xander Schauffele follows closely with odds of +1000, trailed by Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg.

Schauffele stands a strong chance of finishing in a top position this week. Although he faced challenges at the Masters last week, he boasts a strong record in regular PGA Tour events, having been the runner-up at the Players Championship earlier this year.

Here are the odds of the 2024 RBC Heritage:

Scottie Scheffler +360

Xander Schauffele +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Max Homa +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Wyndham Clark +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Justin Thomas +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tony Finau +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Russell Henley +5500

The 2024 RBC Heritage, being a signature event, boasts a purse of $20 million. It will be interesting to see who will take the trophy this week.

