“I'm miserable, he's happy”: Matt Fitzpatrick reveals how he and his brother are polar opposites

World no. 8 Matt Fitzpatrick recently clinched his second PGA Tour victory at the 2023 RBC Heritage. He is currently gearing up for the 2023 Zurich Classic with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick.
Golf Digest's Twitter handle shared a video of Matt Fitzpatrick speaking about his relationship with his brother. He said:
"I would say we are pretty close. I think we're polar opposite. I'm organised, He's unorganised. He's happy, I'm miserable."
Matt Fitzpatrick earned a whopping paycheck of $3.2 million after winning the 2023 RBC Heritage. He defeated the likes of Jordan Speith and Patrick Cantlay. Since the 2022 US Open, this is his first win on the PGA Tour. In a press conference after winning the trophy, Matt said:
"It’s hard to describe. I said to (caddie) Billy (Foster), it doesn’t get better than this, walking down here, just looking around. It’s a course I dreamed of playing when I was young. I managed to play a couple of times with my dad and yes, this one means more than anything."
After the win, Matt Fitzpatrick tweeted a heart-whelming message about his win:
"Truly amazing week, been said so much but this place is so special to me. The one outside of the majors I’ve always wanted to win more than any other tournament in the world! To share it with my parents and girlfriend just makes it so much more incredible!!"
Matt Fitzpatrick had an amazing final round of play at the 2023 RBC Heritage. Although he started two strokes behind leader Jordan Speith, he picked up the pace and eventually got ahead of him. He birdied on the 17th hole to become the first Englishman to win the RBC Heritage Cup.
Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex Fitzpatrick are gearing up for the 2023 Zurich Classic
The paring announcement for the Zurich Classic is still underway. Just last week, Sungjae Im requested Keith Mitchell in an adorable manner to team up at the upcoming event, which the latter gratefully accepted.
Defending champion pair Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are set to return next week for the competition. Interestingly, Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex Fitzpatrick are also set to team up together for the Zurich Classic.
Here is the full field of the 2023 Zurich Classic:
Apart from the pairing mentioned above, another notable team-up is of Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. The Zurich Classic tees off on April 20.