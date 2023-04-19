“I'm miserable, he's happy”: Matt Fitzpatrick reveals how he and his brother are polar opposites

World no. 8 Matt Fitzpatrick recently clinched his second PGA Tour victory at the 2023 RBC Heritage. He is currently gearing up for the 2023 Zurich Classic with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick.

Golf Digest's Twitter handle shared a video of Matt Fitzpatrick speaking about his relationship with his brother. He said:

"I would say we are pretty close. I think we're polar opposite. I'm organised, He's unorganised. He's happy, I'm miserable."

Matt Fitzpatrick earned a whopping paycheck of $3.2 million after winning the 2023 RBC Heritage. He defeated the likes of Jordan Speith and Patrick Cantlay. Since the 2022 US Open, this is his first win on the PGA Tour. In a press conference after winning the trophy, Matt said:

"It’s hard to describe. I said to (caddie) Billy (Foster), it doesn’t get better than this, walking down here, just looking around. It’s a course I dreamed of playing when I was young. I managed to play a couple of times with my dad and yes, this one means more than anything."

After the win, Matt Fitzpatrick tweeted a heart-whelming message about his win:

"Truly amazing week, been said so much but this place is so special to me. The one outside of the majors I’ve always wanted to win more than any other tournament in the world! To share it with my parents and girlfriend just makes it so much more incredible!!"

Matt Fitzpatrick had an amazing final round of play at the 2023 RBC Heritage. Although he started two strokes behind leader Jordan Speith, he picked up the pace and eventually got ahead of him. He birdied on the 17th hole to become the first Englishman to win the RBC Heritage Cup.

Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex Fitzpatrick are gearing up for the 2023 Zurich Classic

The paring announcement for the Zurich Classic is still underway. Just last week, Sungjae Im requested Keith Mitchell in an adorable manner to team up at the upcoming event, which the latter gratefully accepted.

Defending champion pair Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are set to return next week for the competition. Interestingly, Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex Fitzpatrick are also set to team up together for the Zurich Classic.

Here is the full field of the 2023 Zurich Classic:

Tyson Alexander

Paresh Amin

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Ricky Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

David Duval

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Derek Ernst

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

S.H. Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Sam Saunders

Xander Schauffele

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Callum Shinkwin

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thompson

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Apart from the pairing mentioned above, another notable team-up is of Collin Morikawa and Max Homa. The Zurich Classic tees off on April 20.

