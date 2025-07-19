Matt Fitzpatrick uses wife Katherine’s custom golf balls at The Open

Matt Fitzpatrick is currently playing in the third round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Apart from his spectacular eagle, the golfer's equipment has now come under the spotlight.Moving day witnessed 70 golfers out of the 156-player field tee off at Dunluce Links Course. Fitzpatrick, who is in contention for the win, was seen using customized golf balls in the third round of The Open Championship.Matt Fitzpatrick's Titleist Golf Balls were customized by his wife Katherine Fitzpatrick. In a series of images released online, the balls could be seen marked with red symbols and heartwarming notes by Katherine like &quot;MF is cute&quot;, &quot;I Love You&quot;.Golf journalist Claire Rogers shared some snaps of the golf balls on X. Take a look at the post here:&quot;The golf balls Matt Fitzpatrick is currently leading the Open with (Via Katherine Fitzpatrick)&quot;Katherine has been a big part of her partner's journey, and has cheered him on at various tournaments. She also recorded a complete clip of herself marking the Titleist golf balls for her husband before the Open.In the video, Katherine said:&quot;Let’s mark my husband’s golf balls up for the Open.... I always mark my husband’s golf balls up for every tournament he plays. It’s just like a special way for me to get involved.&quot;&quot;Most of the time, I do hearts and stars, but sometimes if it’s more of a serious tournament, I’ll do fish.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFitzpatrick finds himself in second place in The Open Championship leaderboard, one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler as of this writing. The Brit has one Major title to his name, having won the US Open in 2022.Matt Fitzpatrick's wife drops a one-word message before the third round of The Open ChampionshipMatt Fitzpatrick is making his tenth appearance at The Open Championship. The Englishman teed off alongside the world's top ranked golfer for the third round of the major on Saturday.Fitzpatrick's wife shared a motivating message before he started the round. Katherine shared a photo of herself embracing Matt under the signature umbrellas of The Open.In the caption of the post, she wrote:&quot;Fitzmagic @theopen&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFitzpatrick and Katherine have been together since January 2023, when they made their red carpet debut for Netflix's Full Swing. In September of the same year, the duo got engaged. Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine got married in October last year in New Jersey.Katherine often attends her husband's golf tournaments. During the 2023 Ryder Cup, she was spotted celebrating Team Europe's victory alongside the professional golfer.