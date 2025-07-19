Matt Fitzpatrick uses wife Katherine’s custom golf balls at The Open

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:22 GMT
Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine during Wimbledon 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Matt Fitzpatrick is currently playing in the third round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Apart from his spectacular eagle, the golfer's equipment has now come under the spotlight.

Ad

Moving day witnessed 70 golfers out of the 156-player field tee off at Dunluce Links Course. Fitzpatrick, who is in contention for the win, was seen using customized golf balls in the third round of The Open Championship.

Matt Fitzpatrick's Titleist Golf Balls were customized by his wife Katherine Fitzpatrick. In a series of images released online, the balls could be seen marked with red symbols and heartwarming notes by Katherine like "MF is cute", "I Love You".

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Golf journalist Claire Rogers shared some snaps of the golf balls on X. Take a look at the post here:

"The golf balls Matt Fitzpatrick is currently leading the Open with (Via Katherine Fitzpatrick)"
Ad

Katherine has been a big part of her partner's journey, and has cheered him on at various tournaments. She also recorded a complete clip of herself marking the Titleist golf balls for her husband before the Open.

In the video, Katherine said:

"Let’s mark my husband’s golf balls up for the Open.... I always mark my husband’s golf balls up for every tournament he plays. It’s just like a special way for me to get involved."
Ad
"Most of the time, I do hearts and stars, but sometimes if it’s more of a serious tournament, I’ll do fish."
Ad

Fitzpatrick finds himself in second place in The Open Championship leaderboard, one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler as of this writing. The Brit has one Major title to his name, having won the US Open in 2022.

Matt Fitzpatrick's wife drops a one-word message before the third round of The Open Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick is making his tenth appearance at The Open Championship. The Englishman teed off alongside the world's top ranked golfer for the third round of the major on Saturday.

Ad

Fitzpatrick's wife shared a motivating message before he started the round. Katherine shared a photo of herself embracing Matt under the signature umbrellas of The Open.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"Fitzmagic @theopen"
Ad

Fitzpatrick and Katherine have been together since January 2023, when they made their red carpet debut for Netflix's Full Swing. In September of the same year, the duo got engaged. Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine got married in October last year in New Jersey.

Katherine often attends her husband's golf tournaments. During the 2023 Ryder Cup, she was spotted celebrating Team Europe's victory alongside the professional golfer.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications