Matt Wolff hints return to Smash GC for LIV Valderrama

The LIV Tour's Smash GC team hinted on Monday that Matt Wolff will be back for the Valderrama tournament. This will be the eighth stop of the season on the LIV tour. It will be played next weekend.

Smash GC posted a picture on its official Twitter account that showed the team heading to the tournament that will be hosted by Real Club Valderrama in Cadiz, Spain. In the image, Matt Wolff can be seen accompanying Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka and Jayson Kokrak.

However, the same Twitter account has not included Matt Wolff's profile (@matthew_wolff5) as one of its members. For now, it maintains those of the other three official team members: @Bkoepka, @jaykokrak and @ChaseKoepka.

As for the players' official profiles, Wolff has not commented about this issue on any of his social media platforms. In fact, Matt Wolff has not posted on any of these social networks for several weeks.

Three weeks ago, a lot of speculation was generated about Wolff's eventual departure from the Smash GC, due to the fact that the team removed him from its bio on both Twitter and Instagram.

However, Wolff has never ceased to be listed in the official list of Smash GC players, according to the official website of the LIV Golf circuit.

It is worth noting that Wolff has been in every LIV Golf tournament this season. The last of them was played in Washington DC, days before speculations about his departure from the team began.

Matt Wolff at LIV Golf

Matt Wolff joined the LIV Golf circuit in June 2022. During the inaugural season of the Saudi Arabian-backed tour, he was part of the Smash GC team, where he continued into 2023.

Matt Wolff playing ate the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba (Image via Getty).

In that first season, Wolff played in six tournaments (all call-ups). In the individual order, his best result was finishing runner up in the Bedminster tournament. He also placed fifth in Jeddah and eighth in Portland. At the end of the season, he placed sixth with 66 points.

In the team competition, Wolff and the Smash GCs took first place in Jeddah and second place in Chicago. They placed fifth overall at the close of the season.

In the 2023 season, so far, Wolff has recorded a best finish of fifth place in Orlando. He was 10th at Mayakoba and 12th in Tucson.

Wolff has closed the last four tournaments with performances far from the top positions (44th in Adelaide, 41st in Singapore, 34th in Tulsa and 49th in DC). He currently ranks 23rd in the individual rankings.

As a team, the Smash GCs are seventh on the season, with one second place, two fifth place and one sixth place finish as best results.

