Max Homa drops candid take on ‘progress’ following decent Procore Championship week

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa competed in the Procore Championship and finished in a tie for 19th place. He shared a candid post after the tournament, talking about the progress he has made in his overall game so far.Homa shared a picture of himself on the course at Silverado Resort. He appeared to be peering into the distance, likely reading the green.The post’s caption read:“If [you] look real hard [you] can see a little progress being made #golf #pvo” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast month, the 34-year-old golfer also shared an Instagram post talking about the progress he has made so far this season. He posted pictures comparing his swing in April and his swing now, noting that although the season has not been his best, he could still see little improvements in his form.“April —&gt; Today. Complete 💩 year and a half but super stoked with how far it’s come along thanks to a lot of hard work from some awesome people. Can’t do anything about the bad golf this season but very determined to make sure that my best golf is in front of me #golf #pvo,” Homa wrote.Homa via Instagram _ Source: Instagram/@maxhomaMax Homa has had a generally underwhelming season on the PGA Tour this year. He has made 21 stops on the tour this season and was able to post only one top-10 result, which was a tie for fifth in the John Deere Classic.Homa’s second-best result was T12 at the Masters Tournament, and then T19 at the Procore Championship. He missed the cut in eight tournaments and had a total of three top-25 results in all 21 stops.How did Max Homa perform in the 2025 Procore Championship?Max Homa kicked off his first round at the Procore Championship with two birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey on Silverado Resort’s front nine. On the back nine, he shot three birdies and one bogey, carding 1-under 71 at the end of the day.On day two, Homa went bogey-free on the front nine. He fired five birdies and two bogeys in the round to make the tournament’s 1-under cutline.On moving day, the Burbank native struggled through the front nine and was unable to score a single birdie across his first nine holes. He shot a bogey on the par-4 sixth hole and fired two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine, carding 1-over in the round.Max Homa wrapped up play at Silverado Resort on a high note with a round of 66, his lowest score in the four-day tournament. His first and only bogey of the day was on the par-4 third hole, and he fired seven birdies across all 18 holes to score 6-under 66 in the round.Homa carded a total of 9-under 105 across 72 holes, tying for 19th with Gary Woodland, Russell Henley, and four others. He finished 10 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who clinched the title with 19-under.