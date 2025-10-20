Max Homa has ‘really good vibes’ as he enters ‘Utah week’ ahead of Black Desert Championship 

Max Homa shared the reason for him to go into the 2025 Black Desert Championship with 'good vibes' in his recent social media post. Homa, who last competed at the Baycurrent Classic, is set to tee up at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah this week.The six-time PGA Tour winner will be making his 24th appearance of the year at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship previously known as the Black Desert Championship. The second edition of the Utah event is set to take place from October 23 to 26 at the Black Desert Resort. Homa will be playing the tournament for the first time this week.Ahead of the event, Homa shared how his week started off with 'good vibes' as he completed his the New York Times Spelling Bee. Following the completion of 804 puzzles, 19,067 words and 843 pangrams (a phrase or a sentence to include all the letter of the English alphabet), Homa achieved the Queen Bee status on the newspaper game.After finding all the 33 words, Homa gained 183 points on the Spelling Bee. Sharing the screenshot on his Instagram story on Monday, October 20 and captioned it:&quot;Really good vibes going into Utah week&quot; Screenshot of Max Homa's Instagram story feat. his Queen Bee badge - Source - @maxhoma on InstagramMax Homa last appeared at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic where he finished at T40 with a 4-under par score. After a week's break, Homa looks to aim for a higher finish at the Bank of Utah Championship this week. Defending champion, Matt McCarthy who claimed the inaugural edition title with a 23-under par score will look to retain his crown this year.Max Homa shares looks back at his 'bad golf season' Max Homa has had an average season on the PGA Tour this year 14 cuts made out of the 23 events played over the year. Homa has one Top 10 and four Top 25 finishes among other low finishes this season. The 34-year-old reflected on his season on his Instagram post as he expressed his determination to move past it by putting forth his best.On August 27, 2025, Max Homa posted a series of pictures on his social media page of his golf practice sessions over the year. He captioned it:&quot;April —&gt; Today. Complete 💩 year and a half but super stoked with how far it’s come along thanks to a lot of hard work from some awesome people. Can’t do anything about the bad golf this season but very determined to make sure that my best golf is in front of me #golf #pvoPS either I got taller or my pants shrunk a little. I’m hoping the former&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Homa last won on the Tour at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He carded a 13-under par total score to defeat Keegan Bradley by two strokes.