Max Homa’s son gives a heartfelt welcome to his dad after Wyndham Championship disappointment 

Max Homa recently had a disappointing run at the Wyndham Championship. He missed the cut after shooting rounds of 66 and 75. However, off the course, he received a warm welcome from his family. Golf on CBS recently shared an X post on August 5th, capturing a heartfelt reunion of Homa with his son Cam.The video clip features Homa's son holding a 'Welcome Home, Dad' sign at the airport lounge. He's seen all excited, watching his dad come back. After a few seconds in the video, Homa holds his little one in his arms. Golf on CBS captioned the video as:&quot;This is what it’s all about🥹Max Homa’s son, Cam, brought a ‘welcome home dad’ sign to the airport to greet him after a tough season on TOUR❤️(via lacehoma TT)&quot;Max Homa got off to a solid start at the Wyndham Championship with a 4-under 66 on Thursday (July 31). Starting his round on the 10th hole, he picked up birdies on the 12th, 13th and 15th. He gave one shot back with a bogey on the 16th but bounced back with another birdie on 17. On his second nine, he added two more birdies but also made a bogey. However, things didn’t go his way on Friday.Homa shot a 5-over 75, which included four bogeys, a double bogey and only two birdies. That poor round saw him miss the cut and end his run at the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season. The Wyndham Championship is the last chance for players to break into the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Unfortunately for Homa, sitting 106th in the standings, he needed a strong finish to advance, but he came up short.Apart from that, before the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Max Homa shared a sweet moment with his son.“He said he figured out the game”: When Max Homa shared a sweet golf moment with son Cam at MuirfieldAhead of the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Max Homa took a moment to enjoy a light-hearted practice session with his young son, Cam, at Muirfield Village. The throwback moment, shared by the PGA Tour on Instagram, showed a playful side of Homa as he prepared for one of the toughest events of the year.With consistency being a challenge for Homa this season, he arrived early to get in some extra practice swings. But this time, he had a special guest on the range, his son, Cam. The six-time PGA Tour winner handed over an adult-sized driver to his little one and began showing him how to grip it and swing. The club was too big for the child but that didn’t stop Cam from giving it a shot. With help from his dad, Cam took a swing and hit the ball.Homa couldn’t hide his joy and praised his son with a proud smile. But one swing was all it took for Cam to call it a day. Homa laughed and said,“He said he figured out the game.”Later on, Homa finished tied for 51st at 11-over par at the Memorial Tournament.