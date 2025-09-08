Max Homa shares excitement to ‘go back to work next week’ at the 2025 Procore Championship 

Max Homa failed to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship, dropping him down the rankings and making him ineligible to compete in the FedEx Playoff tournaments. He has not been playing golf for over one month as his 2025 season at Sedgefield Country Club came to a stop. Interestingly, Homa is currently very excited to return to playing golf this week.The 34-year-old golfer posted an Instagram story about his participation in the PGA Tour Procore Championship, which will take place from September 11 to 14 at the Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa Valley, California. Homa was doing a great golf swing in his Instagram story on a golf course.The caption read,&quot;Excited to go back to work next week.&quot;Here's a look at his Instagram story:Still taken from Homa's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @maxhoma)This year's Procore Championship is highly anticipated by fans, given that the 2025 Ryder Cup is also scheduled to take place soon after the tournament. Big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others, will be eager to polish their shots before facing off at Bethpage Black Golf Course later this month.Speaking of Max Homa, he is currently on a 15-month winless skid. During this time, the golfer has undergone numerous changes, including caddies and equipment, but the results have not been in his favor. In 2025, he managed to produce a decent result, with his best performance of the season coming in the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth place after scoring 16 under par.Max Homa once called the 2025 as a &quot;boring&quot; season for himPGA: Wyndham Championship - Second Round - Source: ImagnMax Homa talked about how his season has been going in an interview. There, he claimed that this season has been quite boring for him. The golfer explained,&quot;Golf is just been very boring for me this year. I haven't had a whole lot of stress, and you want to be stressed out. So I look forward to the butterflies in the morning; I look forward to the first tee shot. It's just nice to get to feel that again. It's been a while.&quot; (via talksport)Max Homa also shared an Instagram post about how he sees the bright side of things even during difficult times. Homa wrote on Instagram after his performance in the John Deere Classic about how, despite losing, he is glad because he lost 15% of his water weight. The caption read:&quot;Disappointing finish but huge thx to the @johndeereclassic for an amazing week. The fans were unbelievable! I think I lost 15 pounds of water weight so thankful for that as well #golf #pvo&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Procore Championship can be an ideal stage for Max Homa to make a comeback this season.