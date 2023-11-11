Max Homa takes 1-shot lead heading into Nedbank Golf Challenge’s final day

Max Homa is currently playing on the DP World Tour in the ongoing Nedbank Golf Challenge. He is leading the table after the end of the first three rounds. He has gained a one-shot lead over the solo second-ranked Matthieu Pavon.

The American golfer started off his campaign at the Gary Player Golf Course with a blistering 6 under 66 in the opening round on Thursday (November 9). He shot a bogey-less round with the help of six birdies.

In the second round, Max Homa hit a bogey-less round of 4 under 68 with the help of four birdies. He started his Saturday (November 11) round with three consecutive pars and followed it with a bogey.

However, he followed that with a birdie on the fourth hole, and by the end of the third round, he had shot 3 under 69. His scorecard included a sensational eagle, two birdies, and a bogey.

The final birdie on the 18th hole got him a one-shot lead over Matthieu Pavon, which helped him sit on the top of the leaderboard of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

After his third round, Max Homa spoke about his performance and expressed his desire to win the tournament at Gary Player Golf Course. He said:

"Every day we walk up the ninth and they have the plaques of everyone who's won here, and the names are impressive." (Quotes via Skysports)

Exploring the leaderboard of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after the third round

After the end of the first three rounds, Max Homa is leading the table and is followed by Matthieu Pavon on solo second rank.

Below is the leaderboard of the of the Nedbank Golf Challenge:

1 - Max Homa (-13)

2 - Matthieu Pavon (-12)

T3 - Thorbjørn Olesen (-11)

T3 - Nicolai Højgaard (-11)

5 - Dan Bradbury (-10)

6 - Ryo Hisatsune (-9)

7 - Sebastian Söderberg (-8)

T8 - Jorge Campillo (-7)

T8 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T10 - Ewen Ferguson (-6)

T10 - Adrian Meronk (-6)

T10 - Yannik Paul (-6)

T10 - Alexander Björk (-6)

T10 - Jordan Smith (-6)

T10 - Justin Thomas (-6)

T16 - Matthew Baldwin (-5)

T16 - Aaron Rai (-5)

T16 - Rasmus Højgaard (-5)

T16 - Marcel Siem (-5)

T16 - Vincent Norrman (-5)

T16 - Hennie Du Plessis (-5)

T22 - Sean Crocker (-4)

T22 - Julien Guerrier (-4)

T24 - Maximilian Kieffer (-3)

T24 - Tom McKibbin (-3)

T24 - Matthew Southgate (-3)

T24 - Richie Ramsay (-3)

28 - Victor Perez (-2)

T29 - Ryan Fox (-1)

T29 - Nathan Kimsey (-1)

T29 - Thriston Lawrence (-1)

T29 - Julien Brun (-1)

T29 - Matt Wallace (-1)

T34 - Adrian Otaegui (E)

T34 - Sami Välimäki (E)

T34 - Grant Forrest (E)

T34 - Branden Grace (E)

T34 - Daniel Hillier (E)

T34 - Jens Dantorp (E)

T40 - Simon Forsström (+1)

T40 - Jeff Winther (+1)

T40 - Connor Syme (+1)

T40 - Matthew Jordan (+1)

T44 - Nick Bachem (+2)

T44 - Marcus Armitage (+2)

T44 - Richard Mansell (+2)

T44 - Francesco Molinari (+2)

T48 - Louis de Jager (+3)

T48 - Nacho Elvira (+3)

T48 - Todd Clements (+3)

T51 - Zander Lombard (+4)

T51 - Pablo Larrazábal (+4)

T51 - Joost Luiten (+4)

T54 - Robert MacIntyre (+5)

T54 - Antoine Rozner (+5)

T54 - Jason Scrivener (+5)

T57 - Marcus Helligkilde (+6)

T57 - Callum Shinkwin (+6)

T57 - Calum Hill (+6)

T57 - Justin Rose (+6)

T57 - Shubhankar Sharma (+6)

T62 - Romain Langasque (+8)

T62 - Ockie Strydom (+8)

64 - Dale Whitnell (+12)

65 - Daniel Brown (+18)

66 - Hurly Long (+22).

More details such as tee times and pairings of the Nedbank Golf Challenge will be updated soon.