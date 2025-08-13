Max Homa thanks Chipotle for adorable gifts on their new endeavour 

Max Homa showed his appreciation to Chipotle after the brand sent him a set of baby-themed gifts to celebrate the arrival of his second child. The six-time PGA TOUR winner and his wife, Lacey, welcomed their son, Austin, earlier this month. Homa had announced the news on August 8 through an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, August 13, Homa shared an Instagram story displaying the gifts and a handwritten congratulatory note from Chipotle, with whom he recently signed a sponsorship deal. The package included a baby swaddle with the words “Sleep tight, little burrito” and a baby T-shirt labeled “ChipotBaby.”

Chipotle’s note read:

"Max and Lacey, Congratulations on the new addition!! Wishing you and your family love and happiness. – Your friends at Chipotle"

Homa captioned his Instagram story:

"Thx @chipotle I can't wait to see u soon."

Screenshot of Max Homa's Instagram story (via @maxhoma)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, a fast-casual restaurant chain, partnered with Homa earlier this season along with another of his major sponsors, Cobra Golf. At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where Homa finished T51, he used a burrito-inspired Chipotle head cover designed by Cobra.

Austin joins the family’s older son, Cam, who was born in 2022.

How has Max Homa played in the 2025 season so far?

Max Homa ended the FedExCup Regular Season finishing 111th in the FedExCup standings and missing the Playoffs for the first time in five years. He went winless for the second straight season, with his last PGA TOUR title coming at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. In 20 starts, Homa posted just one top-10 and two additional top-25s, missing eight cuts and withdrawing once.

Here are his results in 2025:

The Sentry: T26 (-19)

Farmers Insurance Open: W/D (+5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53 (-6)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT (+3)

The Genesis Invitational: CUT (+7)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (+7)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (+6)

Valero Texas Open: CUT (+3)

Masters Tournament: T12 (-4)

RBC Heritage: 70 (+2)

Truist Championship: T30 (-5)

PGA Championship: T60 (+6)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T51 (+11)

RBC Canadian Open: CUT (-2)

Travelers Championship: T54 (+2)

Rocket Classic: CUT (-3)

John Deere Classic: T5 (-16)

Barracuda Championship: T45

3M Open: T39 (-12)

Wyndham Championship: CUT (+1)

Statistically, Max Homa struggled across most areas. He ranked 156th in Strokes Gained: Total (-0.756) and 157th in Tee-to-Green (-0.677), though he was slightly above average Off-the-Tee (0.013, 102nd). His approach play (-0.498, 160th) and short game (-0.192, 144th) also held him back, with putting at -0.079 (108th). Over the season, he made 10 hole outs, converted 58.1% of scrambling opportunities, and recorded 212 birdies and 4 eagles. His lowest round was a 63, and he earned $1,279,333 in prize money, ranking 99th on the money list.

