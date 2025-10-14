Max Homa has a two-word reaction to his adorable fan’s gesture

Max Homa shared a young fan's gesture with a proud reaction on his social media page recently. Homa was last seen in action at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, where he carded a 4-under par total score to finish at T40. Despite having decent odds of winning the title, the 34-year-old had another disappointing finish on the leaderboard last week.
Homa is currently enjoying some time off the golf course this week, before teeing up at the next PGA Tour event. On Tuesday, October 14, Homa shared a video of a young fan playing golf, wearing a hat signed by the golfer, on his Instagram page. According to the original post, the little boy refused to wear any other new hat, continuing to wear the Homa-signed hat throughout. The video was captioned:
"He only wears Max Homa signed hat .....even though I bought a second one.....@maxhoma see you in SoCal 2026!!"
The six-time PGA Tour winner reposted the video with a two-word reaction on his Instagram story. He wrote:
"😂😂 my guy"
Homa has appeared in 23 events so far this year and has made the cut in 14 of them, besides his withdrawal from the Farmers Insurance Open. Homa has one Top 10 finish, T5 at the John Deere Classic, and four Top 25 finishes altogether.
Max Homa reveals the improvements he made over the year for better performance
Max Homa has had an average season with mostly low finishes on the leaderboard, among a few decent outcomes. During the post-round press conference at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Homa spoke about the aspects he has improved in since May this year to get better at his game. He shared (via ASAP Sports):
"I think I know, especially after that long layoff, I know that, if I don't get in my own way, I'm one good round away from being in a golf tournament. On a week that's good, maybe I play two and I'm ahead."
"I just think I know what's in there, and I know if I can stay out of my own way, I can turn," he added.
Homa went on to share about his increased tolerance and patience while playing. He said:
"I don't know if it's swagger, but I just think like my patience seems to be better and I'm more tolerant of things that don't go great, and I have a lot of confidence that I can put up a few good scores."
Max Homa finished in a three-way tie for 18th after shooting a 13-under par score at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Steven Fisk claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Mississippi event with a brilliant 24-under par final score.