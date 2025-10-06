Steven Fisk unravels what helped him win the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship despite putting struggles

American golfer Steven Fisk said he would not let anything stop him from winning his first PGA TOUR title, and he proved it by making birdies on his last three holes Sunday to finish with an 8-under 64 and win the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Ad

Steven Fisk had indeed been working really hard for the victory. He has been struggling throughout the season with his green. But a slight addition to his practice routine was the only difference he needed. During the post-round interview, he said:

"I was thinking about this this morning, but I've struggled on the greens this year a lot, and I've been talking to my sports psychologist for a long time about putting. He wanted me to read, Putting Out of Your Mind by Dr. Rotella, and I, of course, downloaded the audiobook Friday night this week and listened to a little bit of it."

Ad

Trending

Fisk said that it helped him focus on the right things. He added that it was chapter 2 or 3 and that he tried to be very target-oriented, not worry about anything else, and just believe that it was going to be a good putt with a chance to go in.

Steven Fisk and South Africa’s Garrick Higgo pulled ahead of the field in the closing holes at The Country Club of Jackson, keeping the crowd entertained throughout. They were tied when Fisk missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 15th, which turned out to be his final mistake.

Ad

On the 16th, Fisk holed a 40-foot birdie putt, prompting someone in the crowd to shout, “Take that, Higgo.” Higgo responded with a 12-foot birdie of his own, his fourth in a row, and smiled as he put his finger to his lips.

How did Steven Fisk perform at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship?

Steven Fisk's 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship victory came with big rewards. The 28-year-old Georgia Southern graduate and 2019 Walker Cup player had been ranked No. 135 in the FedExCup Fall standings, in danger of losing his full TOUR card. With this win, he now secures a two-year exemption through 2027, completing a five-year journey to reach the PGA TOUR.

Ad

Fisk hit a wedge to 3 feet on the 17th, and Higgo followed with a shot that landed just outside 3 feet. It looked like the match would stay close, but Higgo’s short birdie putt lipped out.

Steven Fisk moved one shot ahead and sealed the win with an approach to 4 feet for another birdie on the final hole, finishing two shots clear of Higgo at 24-under 264. Higgo appeared to fall behind after starting the back nine with two bogeys. He then made four birdies in a row to catch Fisk and was close to making it five straight until he missed a short putt on the 17th, which cost him as Fisk clinched the trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More