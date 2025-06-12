"MC for Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to the 36-YO's disastrous performance on the front nine at the 2025 US Open

Fans online reacted to Rory McIlroy's underwhelming start to his 2025 US Open campaign on Thursday, June 12. Prior to the tournament, it was certain that the Oakmont Country Club would pose significant challenges for the golfers.

McIlroy also faced tough conditions at Oakmont, and despite a positive start on the back nine, he ended up fumbling his first round with a poor front nine performance.

Rory McIlroy had an excellent start on the back nine holes with a score of 2 under par. He hit two birdies on Holes 11 and 12 and avoided bogeys. In the front nines, the Northern Irish golfer recorded 4 bogeys on Holes 1, 4, 6, and 7. On Hole 8, the situation deteriorated after the 36-year-old made a double bogey.

He completed the front nine with a score of 6-over par, resulting in a total score of 4 over par at the end of Round 1. Rory McIlroy's front nine show sparked numerous concerns among fans regarding his chances of making the cut. A popular X page NUCLR Golf also emphasized these concerns with a post that read,

"🚨⛳️💀 #MISSED OPPORTUNITY — Rory McIlroy experienced carnage on the front 9 at Oakmont, on route to shooting 6 over on the front side. He finished his day at 4 over par after going bogey free, -2 on the back 9. @TrackingRory Will Rory make the cut?"

In the comments, fans forecast that McIlroy is definitely going to miss the cut from this point onward. One fan immediately asserted that it would be an MC for the 2025 Masters champion. He claimed,

"MC for Rory!"

In addition to the above reaction, many other fans also concurred with this. Here are additional comments from the fans that assert the same:

"I knew he would blow it," one fan claimed.

"Knew it. He doesnt make the cut," another fan stated.

"Needs to miss cut, needs an attitude adjustment," one fan explained.

"He's going to miss the cut," another fan predicted the same thing.

"He's basically leading with that score," ane fan even gave some sarcasm.

The five-time major winner has notably registered a top-ten finish in each of his last six appearances at the US Open.

Rory McIlroy successfully passed the driver inspection at the 2025 US Open

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

The most surprising moment of the 2025 PGA Championship occurred when 50 random players were tested for an illegal driver. Shockingly, Rory McIlroy was included in that group, and he, along with 50 others, had to rely on a backup driver instead. Since then, his game has changed, and McIlroy has struggled to perform at the high level he did earlier this season.

Notably, in the 2025 US Open, McIlroy was inspected for his driver. Golf expert Brandel Chamblee disclosed this, stating it happened on hole 12. McIlroy not only passed the test but also concluded the hole with a birdie.

"First driver test of the week for Rory at the 12th, in the fairway 392 yards off the tee. He passed," Chamblee shared on X.

The second round of the US Open 2025 will clear things up about whether or not Rory McIlroy will make the cut or not on Friday, June 13.

