Tom Kim arrived late to the golf course for his fourth and final round of the Genesis Invitational tournament on Sunday (February 18). His tee time was scheduled to take place at 11 am ET. Nonetheless, the South Korean professional golfer narrowly made it to the first tee at Riviera Golf Club.

Kim's tee time was just moments away from beginning alongside Rickie Fowler on Sunday. He was even seen dashing across the putting greens to make it to his first tee.

PGA Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the same and wrote:

“You almost here? We're about to tee off!"

Me:”

Expand Tweet

Soon after the video clip went viral, fans began leaving humorous remarks about the three-time PGA Tour winner. One fan remarked, “Me when the coffee poops hit.”

Expand Tweet

Another fan remarked that Kim had also eaten burgers:

Expand Tweet

A third fan expressed that the tournament was filled with too much drama.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look into how Tom Kim performed at the 2024 Genesis Invitational

Tom Kim started his 2024 season on an average note. He has participated in five tournaments so far and made the cut in four of them. Although his finishes were not up to the mark, he began the Genesis Invitational on a decent note.

Tom Kim started his first round by earning a birdie on hole one. In total, he earned three birdies and one bogey to finish the initial round at two under par.

Later, the 21-year-old golfer secured two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and three birdies and one bogey on the back nine during the second round of the Genesis Invitational. This made him finish the round again at two under par.

Kim’s third round was average. Although he sank a chip shot for an eagle on the par-4 10th hole, his two double bogeys ruined his game. He earned one eagle, two double bogeys, five birdies and four bogeys to end the round at 1 over par.

Tom Kim is currently playing his fourth round. He has played 11 holes until now and has earned three birdies and three bogeys. He is currently in the T37 position and has yet to play the remaining holes.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay is ahead on the leaderboard with a total of 14 under par at the Genesis Invitational.