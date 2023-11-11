Meet David and Maxwell Ford: Identical twins ‘excited’ to take on the PGA Tour dream at the 2023 RSM Classic

David and Maxwell Ford are set to compete in a PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic. They will be the third pair of twins, who will be playing on the PGA Tour this year.

Earlier, Nicolai and his twin brother Rasmus Hojgaard competed at The Open Championship and then the Coody brothers (Pierceson and Parker) played at the Honda Classic.

David and Maxwell had a successful amateur career and it would be interesting to watch them play in a stellar field of professional golfers.

David qualified for the tournament after he won the prestigious amateur championship, Jones Cup, earlier this year. His brother, Maxwell, received a sponsor exemption for the tournament.

The identical twins are excited to compete at the PGA Tour event. In a conversation with the PGA Tour reporter, David said:

“I’m really excited."

David and Maxwell have been incredibly amazing golfers in amateur tournaments. While David ranked fifth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Maxwell currently sits at 30th position.

David had already competed in a professional PGA Tour event earlier this year, Maxwell is looking forward to his debut.

In July 2023, David competed at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville and finished in a tie for 58th position.

Who will be playing at the 2023 RSM Classic?

The 2023 RSM Classic is scheduled to take place next week, starting with the first round on Thursday, November 16. The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19.

The field of the tournament is out and the tournament will feature some of the best golfers playing on the PGA Tour. Last year's champion Adam Svensson will return to defend his title. The tournament will also feature the 2023 Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg and rising star Cameron Young.

The FedEx Cup fall season event also features MJ Daffue, David Lipsky, and Alex Noren.

It is important to note that golfers have been playing this week to get into the top 60 of the FedEx Cup standings and earn a spot in the designated events. Moreover, they are also fighting to maintain their ranks within the Top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings to secure their PGA Tour card.

One hundred twenty five golfers will be playing at the tournament and after this tie final FedEx Cup Fall Season Standings will be declared.

The RSM Classic started in 2010 and it would be the 14th edition of the competition. Heath Slocum won the inaugural tournament by defeating Bill Haas. Ben Crane clinched the trophy in 2011 followed by Tommy Gainey.

Svensson defeated Brian Harman, Callum Tarren, and Sahith Theegala to win it in 2022. Talor Gooch, who now plays on LIV Golf, also won the tournament. He defeated Mackenzie Hughes in 2021 to register a three-stroke victory in the game.