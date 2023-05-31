Memorial Tournament 2023 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is here. The event hosted by PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, will tee off on Thursday, June 1 at 7:00 am. The four-day event will see a stacked 120-player compete for the $20 million purse on offer.

The 33rd event on the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the Memorial Tournament field will have one of the strongest fields on the tour so far. Headlined by the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Jon Rahm and No.3 Rory McIlroy, the field will have 15 of the top 20 and 38 of the top 50 Official World Golf Ranking players on it. However, the first tee on Thursday will be taken by the pairing of Danny Willett, Peter Malnati and Robby Shelton.

Memorial Tournament 2023 round 1 tee times

Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament 2023 will tee off at the Muirfield Village Golf Club at 7:00 am. The big-name pairings will follow Danny Willett, Peter Malnati and Robby Shelton on the field. Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler will tee off with last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge winner Emiliano Grillo and Viktor Hovland at 7:53 am.

Jon Rahm and his pairing of Jason Day and Collin Morikawa will follow Scheffler at 8:05 am. Rickie Fowler will tee off at 8:17 am with Sam Burns and Si Woo Kim, while Rory McIlroy will have to wait for a late tee off at 12:53 pm with Jordan Spieth, and Tyrrell Hatton.

With such a stacked field, it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top of the Memorial Tournament leaderboard on Sunday.

Here are the complete Thursday tee times for the Memorial Tournament:

1st tee

7:00 am - Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

7:12 am - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery

7:24 am - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

7:36 am - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

7:48 am - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

8:00 am - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

8:12 am - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:24 am - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

8:36 am - Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

8:48 am - Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

12:00 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens

12:12 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim

12:24 pm - Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi

12:36 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

12:48 pm - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

1:00 pm - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

1:12 pm - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 pm - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

1:36 pm - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

1:48 pm - Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi

10th tee

7:05 am - Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson

7:17 am - Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Denny McCarthy

7:29 am - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

7:41 am - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

7:53 am - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:05 am - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:17 am - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:29 am - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

8:41 am - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

8:53 am - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

12:05 pm - Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

12:17 pm - David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith

12:29 pm - Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

12:41 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12:53 pm - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:17 pm - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

1:29 pm - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

1:41 pm - Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower

1:53 pm - MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

Tee times of Memorial Tournament round 2 will be updated after the end of Day 1.

