“Messaging my favorite LIV wives” – Adam Hadwin’s wife Jessica shares a special meme for LIV Golf WAGs amid PGA Tour merger

Adam Hadwin's wife is elated to reunite with her friends on LIV Golf after the latest announcement of the merger between the PIF-backed circuit and the PGA Tour.

Hadwin is a one-time PGA Tour winner and is currently in Toronto for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, which tees off on Thursday, June 8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

The two rival tours announced they would unite after going through a series of allegations and lawsuits against each other for two years. The merger divided the golf fraternity, with many professionals expressing their shock at the news.

Hadwin's wife, Jessica Hadwin, had a positive reaction to the latest development. It's not just the players who develop a bond playing together over the years; their wives and girlfriends also become good friends after seeing each other every week on the tour.

Mrs. Hadwin seemed happy that she would get to reunite with her favorite 'LIV wives' after the merger.

"Me messaging my favorite LIV wives right now," she wrote in the caption of the GIF from Netflix's Outlander that said, "I thought I'd never see you again."

Ipsa Jamwal Lahiri, who is Anirban Lahiri's wife, replied with a holding-back emoji and wrote:

"Girl "

Journalist Chris Mckee posted a clip of Adam Hadwin's pre-event interview at the RBC Canadian Open. In a clip, he can be seen expressing his surprise at the merger.

"I don't know. I'll be honest," said Hadwin. "I think that what's transpired like the last year and a half and the rhetoric, not only on this side but on that side as well, I think it's difficult to look at that and say, how did we get here now."

Jessica had a hilarious response to this clip:

"I’ve heard a similar monologue when I told him I hit the garage door for the second time in a year after playing it off as a very freak accident the first time."

"We were given an e-mail" - Adam Hadwin on coming to know about the LIV-PGA merger

Adam Hadwin at the Memorial Tournament

Adam Hadwin revealed that most of the professionals on the PGA Tour had no idea about the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger before the announcement was made on Tuesday, June 6.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference of the RBC Canadian Open on Tuesday, the 35-year-old golfer expressed his views regarding the merger.

He said:

"I read it, like most people, when it came out this morning. We were given an e-mail. I read through, we also got an e-mail with comments from Jay[Monahan] regarding it."

Adam Hadwin added that most of them had expected both tours to eventually come together on common ground to coexist, but no one saw the complete merger happening.

He said:

"Certainly the entities coming together or finding a way to coexist so that the best players could continue to play against each other more often and not just at the four majors right now. But in this way, I don't know if people saw it -- like I don't know if I ever saw it in this way.

Hadwin will tee off on the first tee alongside Adam Svensson and Mackenzie Hughes at 7:44 am EDT on Thursday, June 8, for the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.

