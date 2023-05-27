Michael Block had a disappointing performance at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge after the second round on Friday, May 26. He finished at last place on the leaderboard, finishing with a score of +15. The American pro club golfer played the first round with a score of +11 and added +4 in the second round.

Michael Block started the tournament with three consecutive bogeys on Thursday, May 25. He made two birdies in the opening round along with seven bogeys and three double bogeys to wrap up with a score of 81.

Michael Block started the second round with a birdie on the first hole and then went on to sink two double bogeys and two bogeys. He wrapped up with a score of 74 and missed the projected cut of +1.

Michael Block competed in 25 professional events in his career. However, he could only make the cut for five of them. He finished in 15th place at the 2023 PGA Championship last week at Oak Hills.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 2 leaderboard

Here is the full leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

1: Harry Hall: -12

2: Harris English: -9

3: Emiliano Grillo: -8

T4: Byeong Hun An: -7

T4: Adam Schenk: -7

T4: Robby Shelton: -7

T7: Andrew Novak: -6

T7: Scottie Scheffler: -6

T9: Austin Eckroat: -5

T9: Justin Rose: -5

T9: Carson Young: -5

T12: Ben Griffin: -4

T12: Lee Hodges: -4

T12: Max Homa: -4

T12: David Lipsky: -4

T12: Peter Malnati: -4

T12: Andrew Putnam: -4

T12: Chez Reavie: -4

T19: Akshay Bhatia: -3

T19: Sam Burns: -3

T19: Si Woo Kim: -3

T19: K.H. Lee: -3

T19: Alex Noren: -3

T19: Scott Piercy: -3

T19: Chad Ramey: -3

T19: Sam Stevens: -3

T19: Kevin Streelman: -3

T28: Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

T28: Thomas Detry: -2

T28: Ryan Fox: -2

T28: Cody Gribble: -2

T28: Mark Hubbard: -2

T28: Michael Kim: -2

T28: Patton Kizzire: -2

T28: Min Woo Lee: -2

T28: Justin Lower: -2

T28: Ben Martin: -2

T28: Justin Suh: -2

T39: Erik Compton: -1

T39: Zecheng Dou: -1

T39: Rickie Fowler: -1

T39: Will Gordon: -1

T39: Brian Harman: -1

T39: Russell Henley: -1

T39: Kramer Hickok: -1

T39: Viktor Hovland: -1

T39: Matthew NeSmith: -1

T39: Aaron Rai: -1

T39: Patrick Rodgers: -1

T39: J.J. Spaun: -1

T51: Luke Donald: E

T51: Tom Hoge: E

T51: Luke List: E

T51: Collin Morikawa: E

T51: Austin Smotherman: E

T51: Sepp Straka: E

T51: Brendon Todd : E

T51: Jimmy Walker: E

T59: Aaron Baddeley: +1

T59: Cameron Champ: +1

T59: Joel Dahmen: +1

T59: Paul Haley II : +1

T59: Nick Hardy: +1

T59: Billy Horschel: +1

T59: Beau Hossler: +1

T59: Stephan Jaeger: +1

T59: Kurt Kitayama: +1

T59: Russell Knox : +1

T59: Maverick McNealy: +1

T59: Vincent Norrman: +1

T59: Matthias Schwab

T59: Alex Smalley : +1

Golfers who missed the cut

Tyson Alexander: +2

Cam Davis: +2

Tony Finau: +2

Tommy Fleetwood: +2

Dylan Frittelli: +2

Sungjae Im: +2

Nate Lashley: +2

Adam Long: +2

Denny McCarthy: +2

Ryan Palmer: +2

Joseph Bramlett: +3

Hayden Buckley: +3

Eric Cole: +3

Pierceson Coody: +3

Lucas Herbert: +3

Troy Merritt: +3

Davis Riley: +3

Ben Taylor: +3

Matt Wallace: +3

Kyle Westmoreland: +3

Cole Hammer: +4

Taylor Moore: +4

Sam Ryder: +4

Jordan Spieth: +4

Nick Taylor: +4

Danny Willett: +4

MJ Daffue: +5

Harrison Endycott: +5

Chris Kirk: +5

Scott Stallings: +5

Dylan Wu: +5

Tyler Duncan: +6

J.T. Poston: +6

Greyson Sigg: +6

Kevin Tway: +6

Richy Werenski: +6

S.H. Kim: +7

Kevin Kisner: +7

Callum Tarren: +7

Garrick Higgo: +8

Henrik Norlander: +8

Rory Sabbatini: +8

Erik van Rooyen: +8

Zac Blair: +9

Zach Johnson: +9

David Lingmerth: +9

Harry Higgs: +12

Michael Block: +15

