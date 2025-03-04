Michael Kim has 1-word reaction to 2023 tweet in which he expressed hate towards the PGA National

American professional golfer Michael Kim joined the PGA Tour in 2016. He recently reacted to an old post on X (formerly Twitter) where he expressed his dislike for the famed PGA National Resort.

Michael Kim won his only PGA Tour in 2018 at the John Deere Classic. A few years later, he lost his PGA Tour card in 2021 after making only nine cuts in thirty starts. However, he regained it in time to participate in the 2022/2023 season.

In 2023, the now 31-year-old professional golfer revealed that he wasn’t afraid to speak up about his dislike for the PGA National. He mentioned that the course had more sand than grass, often leading to muddy golf balls.

“Ok fine guys. One course I’m not afraid to hate on is PGA National. I don’t like that it’s Bermuda grass. The greens have more sand than grass on it most of the time. You can lose ur ball on 14/18 holes. You get mud balls very often,” Kim said via X.

“The 6th hole being a par 4 is so stupid with how shallow and firm that green is as it was designed as a par 5. There’s a million better courses in that area but none of them wants to host a pgatour event. Sorry rant over. That was therapeutic in a way. Can’t wait to play it next year 😂,” he added.

On Monday, March 3, Michael Kim reacted to his thread with one word:

“Lol.”

Michael Kim was prompted to bring up his tweet from 2023 because he just competed in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches in the PGA National, where he finished in 6th place. After the tournament, he reflected on his performance and disclosed on X that the PGA National was still not one of his favorite courses, and it was difficult to play well due to the crusty grass on the back nine.

In the initial tweet Michael Kim made in 2023, he named TPC Deere Run as his favorite course. He mentioned more favorites, including Pebble Beach, Riviera Country Club, Torrey Pines South Course, Colonial Country Club, and Harbour Town Golf Links.

A look at Michael Kim’s performance at The 2025 Cognizant Classic

Michael Kim put up a good performance at the just-concluded Cognizant Classic at PGA National. Although he did not win his second PGA Tour victory at the event, he secured a top-10 spot, finishing at T6.

The first two rounds were bogey-free for Michael Kim. He carded 65 on the first day and 66 on the second day. In the third round, Kim made a bogey on the par-15th hole. He played a round of 67 and ended the day at T2, behind Jake Knapp.

In the final round of the event, the 31-year-old golfer shot an even-round score of 71. This placed him in sixth position, in a tie with Jake Knapp and Russell Henley. Kim, Knapp, and Henley won $310,500 each for their performances.

Notably, Joe Highsmith won the tournament, finishing at 19-under. He left with $1.65 million for his win. The runners-up were Jacob Bridgeman and J.J. Spaun, who both finished the event with 17-under.

