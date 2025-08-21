Michael Kim drops bombshell Irish Open announcement after apologizing to a fan

Michael Kim is currently one of the golfers scheduled to compete at this year's Amgen Irish Open. The tournament is planned to take place at The K Club and has a total prize pool of $6 million. The event will begin on September 4, and it appears that there may be a change in the lineup, with Kim planning to withdraw from the tournament.The 32-year-old golfer recently responded to a fan who said he had been harassing Kim all year to play in the Amgen Irish Open. The fan even shared numerous screenshots of his X messages, which he has been sending to Michael Kim since March. In all of these posts, the fan was always looking forward to Kim playing some shots at The K Club. The fan's post read:&quot;I've been asking @Mike_kim714 to come to the @IrishOpen_ since March. Harassment works!&quot;Kim responded to this X post, and unfortunately, he informed that he will not be competing at this year's Irish Open. The golfer revealed that he has had a rigorous schedule and has participated in a number of tournaments. Kim also said that he gave his name as a tournament participant in case he decided to take part, but right now he is planning to withdraw. The X post read: &quot;Sorry man, I’m still too tired from the last few weeks. I committed just in case but I’ll be withdrawing soon&quot;The fan reacted to this comment by Kim and stated that maybe next year he will come to Ireland for the Irish Open. The message read: &quot;Aw, well that's understandable. Maybe next year.&quot;The last tournament Michael Kim took part in was the BMW Championship, where he finished in solo 10th place with a total score of 6 under par.Michael Kim revealed that he may be suffering from a back issueBMW Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: GettyMichael Kim had a fantastic showing at the BMW Championship, and he is now ready to compete in this year's FedEx Playoffs final tournament, the Tour Championship. During the press conference following the final round of the BMW Championship, Kim highlighted how much he has enjoyed this season thus far. He said that he had never come this close to winning the Tour Championship.While Kim is revved up, the golfer experienced some back trouble in the middle of the season. He explained: &quot;Yeah, I never been this close to a TOUR Championship in my entire career. Felt like a small back injury kind of hurt me in the middle of the year. Overall, it was a great season.&quot;The Tour Championship is all set to begin on August 21 at the East Lake Golf Course. Only the top 30 golfers on the OWGR are taking part in the tournament, and thus, there is a lot of hype around it.